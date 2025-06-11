News
[WATCH] Kagiso Rabada Breathes Fire With Double Wicket Over To Dent Australia Early in WTC 2025 Final
watch

Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 2 min read
Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was right on the money to dent opposition Australia early in the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) at Lord’s.

The South African speedster reduced the Aussies to 16 for 2 after a double whammy in the seventh over of the match. Rabada first removed Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck on the third ball of the over before dismissing Cameron Green on the final ball.

Wobble seam from around the wicket, fourth stump, good length, he was caught on the crease, squared up, he edges and Bedingham held it really well as it veered in the air on the way to him.

Great delivery. Full and angled in on off, wobble seam, it nipped away a touch as Green played slightly across the line and a thick edge flies low to second and Markram dives forward to pouch it in two hands just above the turf.

Watch the video of the dismissals below.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the Australia scoreboard reads 37 for 2 in 13.5 overs with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

‘Absolutely custom made’: Aussie legend makes interesting pick for Virat Kohli’s replacement at No.4 for England Tests

Cameron Green
Kagiso Rabada
Usman Khawaja
WTC 2025 Final
Chandra Moulee Das
Related posts

ramakrishna ghosh csk ipl 2025 maharashtra premier league

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Bowls Absolute Peach To Castle Batter In Maharashtra Premier League T20

CSK finished bottom of the IPL 2025 points table
3:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
tnpl 2025 bat break k aashiq

[WATCH] Batter Breaks Bat While Hitting Through Covers, Broken Half Lands Near Bowler’s Hands In TNPL 2025

The ball's impact was enough to do the damage
9:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH]: Rishabh Pant Back In Training To Dismiss Injury Concerns Ahead of England Test Series

Rishabh Pant Back in Training to Dismiss Injury Concerns Ahead of England Test Series [WATCH]

Rishabh Pant has registered two hundreds and as many fifties on English soil.
June 9, 2025
Amogh Bodas
RCB Sensation Jacob Bethell Obliges To Crowd Demand, Smashes 'Six for Grandma' in ENG vs WI T20I [WATCH]

RCB Sensation Jacob Bethell Obliges To Crowd Demand, Smashes ‘Six for Grandma’ in ENG vs WI T20I [WATCH]

Jacob Bethell scored 26 runs from 10 balls in the second T20I against West Indies on Sunday.
June 8, 2025
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

R Ashwin scored 18 runs from 11 balls, hitting two fours and one six.
June 9, 2025
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] Adil Rashid Produces Magical Delivery To Outclass Shai Hope During England vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Adil Rashid dismissed Shai Hope for 49 during the second T20I between England and West Indies.
June 8, 2025
Vishnu PN
