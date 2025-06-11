[WATCH] Kagiso Rabada Breathes Fire With Double Wicket Over To Dent Australia Early in WTC 2025 Final

Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was right on the money to dent opposition Australia early in the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) at Lord’s.

The South African speedster reduced the Aussies to 16 for 2 after a double whammy in the seventh over of the match. Rabada first removed Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck on the third ball of the over before dismissing Cameron Green on the final ball.

Wobble seam from around the wicket, fourth stump, good length, he was caught on the crease, squared up, he edges and Bedingham held it really well as it veered in the air on the way to him.

Great delivery. Full and angled in on off, wobble seam, it nipped away a touch as Green played slightly across the line and a thick edge flies low to second and Markram dives forward to pouch it in two hands just above the turf.

Watch the video of the dismissals below.

The pressure pays off! 🤩#KagisoRabada strikes twice to spice things up early on in the ICC #WTC25 Final! 💪



LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/9lZGHcdMLn #WTCFinal | #SAvAUS, Day 1, watch LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/U32yfDIWEQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2025

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the Australia scoreboard reads 37 for 2 in 13.5 overs with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

‘Absolutely custom made’: Aussie legend makes interesting pick for Virat Kohli’s replacement at No.4 for England Tests

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.