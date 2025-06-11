[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Bowls Absolute Peach To Castle Batter In Maharashtra Premier League T20

CSK finished bottom of the IPL 2025 points table

Ramakrishna Ghosh was among the top performers for Puneri Bappa in the Maharashtra Premier League T20 2024 with his exciting batting performances following his promotion from No.8 to opening the innings.

After registering scores of 12 and 2 in the lower middle-order, he blasted 52 off 33 balls in the first match he was promoted as an opener. He followed it up with scores of 35 off 35 balls and then 17 off 13 balls.

Ramakrishna Ghosh’s recruitment by CSK for IPL 2025

He was also a handy medium-pacer in the league which helped his comeback into the state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 where he got four matches.

Things kept going well for him in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 when he was asked to bat at No.3 against Odisha and made 80 while also claiming 3-50 with the ball in the first innings. He also claimed a wicket and scored 39 runs in the second innings.

In the next match against Baroda, Ghosh claimed four wickets and was unlucky to miss his maiden first-class century after being dismissed on 99.

However, his performances got the attention of Maharashtra, Chennai Super Kings and Puneri Bappa captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ghosh was roped in for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for INR 30 lakh in the November auction.

Even though CSK’s form was never good and they kept changing their playing XI for the majority of the season, Ghosh never got a game in all 14 matches of the season.

CSK ended up bottom of the table with just eight points.

Ghosh back to lighting up Maharashtra Premier League T20 2025

Ghosh was back in the MPL T20 soon after the IPL 2025 ended and hit the ground running with his bowling performances. He bowled two overs and gave away two over in the first match against Ratnagiri Jets and gave away just three runs in an eight-wicket win.

Bappa won the second match against Raigad Royals by 99 runs in which Ghosh scored four runs at No.7 and returned figures of 0-20 from his two overs.

In the third game against Eagle Nashik Titans, he bowled an absolute peach to dismiss opener Mandar Bhandhari with the first ball of the innings for a golden duck.

Ramakrishna Ghosh, who sat on the CSK bench this year, is the bowler here.



Video courtesy: Maharashtra Premier League

Ghosh pitch the ball in the good length area as the seam wobbled to leave the batter stunned as it crashed into his stumps.

Puneri Bappa lost the match match by five wickets.

