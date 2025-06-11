News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ramakrishna ghosh csk ipl 2025 maharashtra premier league
news

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Bowls Absolute Peach To Castle Batter In Maharashtra Premier League T20

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

CSK finished bottom of the IPL 2025 points table

ramakrishna ghosh csk ipl 2025 maharashtra premier league

Ramakrishna Ghosh was among the top performers for Puneri Bappa in the Maharashtra Premier League T20 2024 with his exciting batting performances following his promotion from No.8 to opening the innings.

After registering scores of 12 and 2 in the lower middle-order, he blasted 52 off 33 balls in the first match he was promoted as an opener. He followed it up with scores of 35 off 35 balls and then 17 off 13 balls.

Ramakrishna Ghosh’s recruitment by CSK for IPL 2025

He was also a handy medium-pacer in the league which helped his comeback into the state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 where he got four matches.

Things kept going well for him in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 when he was asked to bat at No.3 against Odisha and made 80 while also claiming 3-50 with the ball in the first innings. He also claimed a wicket and scored 39 runs in the second innings.

In the next match against Baroda, Ghosh claimed four wickets and was unlucky to miss his maiden first-class century after being dismissed on 99.

However, his performances got the attention of Maharashtra, Chennai Super Kings and Puneri Bappa captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ghosh was roped in for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for INR 30 lakh in the November auction.

ALSO READ:

Even though CSK’s form was never good and they kept changing their playing XI for the majority of the season, Ghosh never got a game in all 14 matches of the season.

CSK ended up bottom of the table with just eight points.

Ghosh back to lighting up Maharashtra Premier League T20 2025

Ghosh was back in the MPL T20 soon after the IPL 2025 ended and hit the ground running with his bowling performances. He bowled two overs and gave away two over in the first match against Ratnagiri Jets and gave away just three runs in an eight-wicket win.

Bappa won the second match against Raigad Royals by 99 runs in which Ghosh scored four runs at No.7 and returned figures of 0-20 from his two overs.

In the third game against Eagle Nashik Titans, he bowled an absolute peach to dismiss opener Mandar Bhandhari with the first ball of the innings for a golden duck.

Ghosh pitch the ball in the good length area as the seam wobbled to leave the batter stunned as it crashed into his stumps.

Puneri Bappa lost the match match by five wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Maharashtra Premier League T20
Ramakrishna Ghosh
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

‘That’s Not How You Bat’: Former India Captain’s Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

He has been recently appointed as the vice-captain of India in Tests.
3:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sourav Ganguly is dissapointed after Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from India's Test squad for the England Tests.

Sourav Ganguly Questions Ajit Agarkar After Star Player’s Exclusion From England Tests

He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the  Champions Trophy in 2025.
2:57 pm
Ashish Satyam
England is struggling with injuries ahead of the first Test match against India.

England Lions Seamer Who Dismissed KL Rahul And Yashasvi Jaiswal Called Up To England Test Squad As Cover For Josh Tongue

As of now, the 19-year-old pacer has just played in two first-class games and also featured in the side that ended in a draw against India A on Monday.
2:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Destructive batter Nicholas Pooran entrusted with a new responsibility ahead of Major League Cricket 2025.
2:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

2:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

He has played 42 first-class matches and scored 2,590 runs at an average of 34.53.
9:19 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.