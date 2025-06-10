After IPL 2025 Woes, CSK Star Signs Up With Yorkshire for the Second Half of the English Summer

Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the second half of the English summer. He will be available for selection from the game against Surrey at Scarborough next month.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire. I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.”

Gaikwad is currently part of the India A squad that is playing against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series. However, he didn’t get opportunities in both games, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karun Nair getting the nod.

