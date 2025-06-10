News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the second half of the English summer.
indian-premier-league-ipl

After IPL 2025 Woes, CSK Star Signs Up With Yorkshire for the Second Half of the English Summer

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 1 min read
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the second half of the English summer.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the second half of the English summer. He will be available for selection from the game against Surrey at Scarborough next month.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire. I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.”

Gaikwad is currently part of the India A squad that is playing against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series. However, he didn’t get opportunities in both games, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karun Nair getting the nod.

More to follow…

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Yorkshire
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

17-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Sensation Clocking Close to 150kph, Set To Be Strong Target for IPL Teams in the Next Auction

17-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Sensation Clocking Close to 150kph, Set To Be Strong Target for IPL Teams in the Next Auction

A year ago, at just 16, he was already hitting 139 kmph while training at the MRF Pace Foundation under the guidance of former pace great Glenn McGrath.
12:09 pm
Sagar Paul
Yuzvendra Chahal or Harpreet Brar? Who Will Punjab Kings Play on IPL 2025 Final vs RCB in Ahmedabad?

Former India Batter Names Three Uncapped Players From IPL 2025 To Make The Squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup
5:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
After Impressing in IPL 2025, CSK Batting Talent Slams Fiery 110 off 39 Balls in Gujarat T20 League

After Impressing in IPL 2025, CSK Batting Talent Slams Fiery 110 off 39 Balls in Gujarat T20 League

His knock comprised a staggering nine boundaries and 10 sixes.
June 8, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Top 5 Mumbai T20 League Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing

Top 5 Mumbai T20 League Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing

These stats are as of the time of writing this article.
June 8, 2025
Sagar Paul
'Shreyas Iyer Should Have Slapped Me' - PBKS Batter Opens Up About Skipper Scolding Him After Brainfade in Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025

‘Shreyas Iyer Should Have Slapped Me’ – PBKS Batter Opens Up About Skipper Scolding Him After Brainfade in Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025

June 8, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Statistically, RCB were superior across various aspects and winning different phases helped them remain ahead in the game.

By the Numbers: How RCB Outperformed Opponents to Lift the IPL 2025 Trophy

Statistically, RCB were superior across various aspects and winning different phases helped them remain ahead in the game.
June 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.