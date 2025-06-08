News
After Impressing in IPL 2025, CSK Batting Talent Slams Fiery 110 off 39 Balls in Gujarat T20 League
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 2 min read

His knock comprised a staggering nine boundaries and 10 sixes.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent Urvil Patel, who made an impression with his batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), has continued his fine form with a stellar century in Cricket Premier League (Gujarat-based T20 league).

The INR 30 lakhs CSK recruit slammed a fiery 110 off 39 playing for Heritage Cricket Titans (HCT) against Sabarmati Strikers (SSK). His knock comprised a staggering nine boundaries and 10 sixes.

Urvil’s carnage helped HCT post a massive total of 262 for 3 in 10 overs which SSK fell short of a considerable margin, getting bundled out for 128 in 17.5 overs and suffered a big 134-run loss.

Urvil Patel amongst CSK batting prospects for the future

Urvil came in as a replacement for Vansh Bedi and managed to feature in only three games. Despite his limited opportunity, Urvil gave a glimpse of his attacking mindset and fearless attitude, a quality CSK had lacked majorly in their batters in their dismal IPL 2025 campaign.

The 26-year-old might have scored 68 runs in three games, but he was hitting at an explosive rate of 212.50.

While CSK finished last in the points table, one big positive was they secured their batting future with three young talents. Apart from Urvil, the Chennai outfit also signed Ayush Mhatre and Proteas youngster Dewald Brevis.

17-year-old Ayush has scored 240 runs in seven games and would have also had a century in his maiden season, but missed narrowly with a highest score of 94. He averaged close to 35 while hitting the ball at a blazing rate of 188.97.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old South African star played six games for CSK, scoring 225 runs at a fiery strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries too.

Chandra Moulee Das
