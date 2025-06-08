News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Shreyas Iyer Should Have Slapped Me' - PBKS Batter Opens Up About Skipper Scolding Him After Brainfade in Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Shreyas Iyer Should Have Slapped Me’ – PBKS Batter Opens Up About Skipper Scolding Him After Brainfade in Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 2 min read
'Shreyas Iyer Should Have Slapped Me' - PBKS Batter Opens Up About Skipper Scolding Him After Brainfade in Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) finisher Shashank Singh has opened up about the viral incident where Shreyas Iyer was spotted scolding him after their win over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

What had happened was during the PBKS’ chase, Shashank fell prey to a run out and had to depart cheaply for two runs. While at first it looked like he had made it safely to the non-striker’s end, replays later confirmed he was jogging and did not dive and was just short of the crease. This did not go down well with Iyer, who was seen telling Shashank off.

Now, Shashank has owned up to his mistake and believes that Shreyas’ reaction was justified.

Speaking to Indian Express, the 33-year-old said, “I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner,” he states.

ALSO READ:

PBKS star Shashank Singh was the best finisher in IPL 2025

For Shashank, who was a mistake buy in IPL 2024, he has really carved out a place for himself with some stellar performances. He was a revelation last season which made him one of the two players PBKS retained for IPL 2025. And he has gone from strength to strength, evolving into one of the best finishers in the business.

In fact, he had the best numbers in a finisher’s role in IPL 2025, scoring 325 runs at a stellar average of 65. RCB’s wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is second on the list with 217 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shashank SIngh
Shreyas Iyer
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Statistically, RCB were superior across various aspects and winning different phases helped them remain ahead in the game.

By the Numbers: How RCB Outperformed Opponents to Lift the IPL 2025 Trophy

Statistically, RCB were superior across various aspects and winning different phases helped them remain ahead in the game.
9:04 am
Darpan Jain
Is Josh Hazlewood’s ‘Supposed Side Strain’ Really Why He’s out of Adelaide Test New ‘Mystery’ Pops Up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Josh Hazlewood Eyes To Keep Rare Streak Alive With WTC 2025 Title After Winning IPL 2025 With RCB

Australia will take on South Africa in the WTC Final at Lord's
11:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Unseen Gesture from Rajat Patidar for Virat Kohli After RCB Won IPL 2025 Title

[WATCH] Unseen Gesture from Rajat Patidar for Virat Kohli After RCB Won IPL 2025 Title

Rajat Patidar led RCB clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday.
6:55 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mitchell Santner was at his terrific best during the T20 Blast fixture between Kent and Surrey last night.

Mumbai Indians Star Plays Crucial Role To Lead Surrey Led by CSK Player to a Win in the T20 Blast

He snared three wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell.
10:58 am
Darpan Jain
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was again at his explosive best during the U-19 NCA camp, showing his brutal power and range.

Rajasthan Royals Young Talent Continues To Impress After IPL 2025, Destroys Bowlers at U-19 HP NCA Camp

He hit all the bowlers all around the park and oozed class and confidence.
9:31 am
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Batter S Badrinath Criticises Ruturaj Gaikwad, Questions Captaincy Candidate for IPL 2026

‘Doesn’t Have Leadership Qualities’: Former CSK Batter Criticises Ruturaj Gaikwad, Questions Captaincy Candidate for IPL 2026

CSK finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table.
June 6, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.