‘Shreyas Iyer Should Have Slapped Me’ – PBKS Batter Opens Up About Skipper Scolding Him After Brainfade in Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) finisher Shashank Singh has opened up about the viral incident where Shreyas Iyer was spotted scolding him after their win over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

What had happened was during the PBKS’ chase, Shashank fell prey to a run out and had to depart cheaply for two runs. While at first it looked like he had made it safely to the non-striker’s end, replays later confirmed he was jogging and did not dive and was just short of the crease. This did not go down well with Iyer, who was seen telling Shashank off.

Shreyas Iyer ANGRY On Shashank Singh After Run Out 😡 | KKR vs PBKS 2025 Heated Moment



Shreyas Iyer lost his cool on Shashank Singh after a shocking run out during the intense KKR vs PBKS 2025 IPL match! 🔥



Watch the full drama as tensions rise in the middle and see how this… pic.twitter.com/OhCcdwH1NV — Junoon Ki Jersey (@paramjit3092) June 3, 2025

Now, Shashank has owned up to his mistake and believes that Shreyas’ reaction was justified.

Speaking to Indian Express, the 33-year-old said, “I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner,” he states.

ALSO READ:

PBKS star Shashank Singh was the best finisher in IPL 2025

For Shashank, who was a mistake buy in IPL 2024, he has really carved out a place for himself with some stellar performances. He was a revelation last season which made him one of the two players PBKS retained for IPL 2025. And he has gone from strength to strength, evolving into one of the best finishers in the business.

In fact, he had the best numbers in a finisher’s role in IPL 2025, scoring 325 runs at a stellar average of 65. RCB’s wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is second on the list with 217 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.