[WATCH] Unseen Gesture from Rajat Patidar for Virat Kohli After RCB Won IPL 2025 Title

Rajat Patidar led RCB clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday.

18 years of hustle. One trophy. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally put their hands on the trophy that eluded them for almost two decades. The Indian Premier League (IPL) champions got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Ahmedabad to clinch victory by six runs.

Skipper Rajat Patidar became the fourth IPL captain to clinch the silverware in his first season as skipper. Striking at 143.77 with just two fifties in 15 appearances, he wasn’t at his best with the bat. But his captaincy was what stood out in the franchise’s run-up to their maiden IPL title.

The Unseen Rajat Patidar Gesture for Kohli Wins Hearts

After RCB sealed victory, celebrations took over. Players drenched in emotion and fans dancing in absolute joy. But what caught the lens of some cameras was a respectable gesture towards Virat Kohli from the RCB skipper.

The RCB skipper asked Kohli to come forward and sign on the camera, a title celebration custom that’s usually done by the captain. While fans questioned why Kohli, instead of Patidar, had signed on the lens, the new footage, shot by someone in the crowd, has provided more clarity.

Watch Patidar’s unseen gesture for King Kohli:

Rajat Patidar Grabbed Virat Kohli's hand and he took Kohli to the Trophy and he said "It's your moment, you sign it". 🥹



– The Love & Respect for King Kohli..!!!! ❤️



pic.twitter.com/w9y25NGZde — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) June 7, 2025

RCB’s Stunning Records: The Stat Corner

Not just did they win the league, but they also set some records ablaze. The Patidar-led were the only team to stay unbeaten in all away games in the entire season.

Moreover, they amassed 19 points in the league stage to finish second in the table- their best ever league stage finish. Kohli also became the first player to score 9000 runs for a single franchise in the league.

This season will go down as one of the most memorable ones for the franchise, not just because of the title. But also because of the brand of cricket they played.

