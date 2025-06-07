News
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mitchell Santner was at his terrific best during the T20 Blast fixture between Kent and Surrey last night.
Mumbai Indians Star Plays Crucial Role To Lead Surrey Led by CSK Player to a Win in the T20 Blast

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

He snared three wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mitchell Santner was at his terrific best during the T20 Blast fixture between Kent and Surrey last night.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mitchell Santner was at his terrific best during the T20 Blast fixture between Kent and Surrey last night. He bowled superbly to take his team to a resounding victory.

Santner snared three wickets for 28 runs in his four-over spell, conceding seven runs per over. He removed the big batters of the team – Tawanda Muyeye (26), Joe Denly (28), and Thomas Stewart Rogers (0) – to break the innings and leave Kent behind in the chase.

Santner ended as the best bowler of the side and was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the fixture, along with Grant Stewart, who also took three wickets. Santner has always been a quality operator and proved too good for the opponents last night.

He also scored 13 runs in nine balls, including a maximum, at a strike rate of 144.44 earlier in the game. Overall, it was a fruitful game for the Kiwi skipper, as he continued to build on a nice IPL 2025, where he did reasonably well in limited chances.

Mumbai Indians underutilised Mitchell Santner in IPL 2025

Despite doing well almost every time, Mitchell Santner couldn’t get enough opportunities to showcase his superior talent. Mumbai Indians missed the trick and didn’t utilise Santner’s bowling as much as they should have, even though they had the chance to do so.

Santner snared ten wickets at an average of 31.30 and conceded only 7.92 runs per over in 13 innings, with a best of 3/11. However, he didn’t complete his spell in seven of those outings, suggesting that Santner didn’t get enough balls to bowl.

Still, he did reasonably well in limited opportunities, conceding eight or fewer runs in 46.15% of total innings in IPL 2025. MI could have been in a better position than they eventually ended up.

Anyway, he has continued his good work in the T20 Blast for Surrey, who registered their second victory of the season. Santner would like more batting and bowling opportunities for Surrey to contribute as an all-rounder and stamp his authority as one of the finest white-ball players around.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

