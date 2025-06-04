News
[WATCH] After Impressing in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fine Fifty in Warm-Up Match Against Zimbabwe Ahead of WTC Final 2025
[WATCH] After Impressing in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fine Fifty in Warm-Up Match Against Zimbabwe Ahead of WTC Final 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] After Impressing in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fine Fifty in Warm-Up Match Against Zimbabwe Ahead of WTC Final 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton has continued his fine form from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) by slamming a deft fifty against Zimbabwe in a warm-up match prior to the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025). Rickelton, who had missed the playoffs for MI where the five-time winners lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2, registered a well-made 62 after being dropped early in his innings.

The 28-year-old’s form will be a big boost for the Proteas as he will shoulder the responsibility of the opening the innings at Lord’s.

Watch some of his shots from his knock below.

Notably, South Africa and Australia are set to lock horns in the marquee clash, slated to start from June 11. The Proteas will be eyeing their first WTC title while the Aussies aim defend it after winning the last cycle by defeating India in the summit clash.

Ryan Rickelton form in IPL 2025

Playing his first season in the IPL, the INR 1 crore recruit impressed at the top of the batting order and made crucial contributions in MI’s run to the playoffs.

In 14 games, the left-hander amassed 388 runs, at an average touching 30s and a strike-rate of 150. He also notched up three fifties in the process with a highest score of 62*.

South Africa has roped in England great Stuart Broad as consultant for WTC Final 2025

For the unversed, former England quick Stuart Broad is set to assist the South African team as a consultant for the ICC Final.

Broad, who retired from international cricket in 2023, will take on his first coaching assignment by joining the Proteas’ training session at Lord’s on June 9. His expertise will be crucial as captain Temba Bavuma and his squad look to dethrone Australia for the prestigious Test mace.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton
WTC Final 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

