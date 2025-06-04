News
LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan’s Contract Unlikely To Be Renewed After Subpar IPL 2025: Reports
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 2 min read
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had another forgettable outing in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), failing to qualify for the playoffs for a second season in a row.

The franchise, which made a change in personnel including a new captain in Rishabh Pant and team mentor Zaheer Khan, couldn’t help overturn their fortunes as they finished seventh in the table with six wins and eight losses in 14 matches.

Now, after the season end, it is understood that Zaheer Khan is one name who might face the axe from the LSG management.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Zaheer only had a one-year contract when he was hired and its renewal now looks dicey.

ALSO READ:

Zaheer operated in tandem with head coach Justin Langer, whose own contract is also nearing its renewal. Currently, however, the focus appears to be more on Zaheer than on Langer. It is also understood that there is a sense of discontentment in the LSG brass following the season’s results.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the LSG franchise, is deeply invested in cricket and the team’s IPL success. However, the side has failed to secure a playoff spot in the last two seasons. While Zaheer cannot be held solely responsible for the 2024 campaign, the team’s overall performance has left the management unsatisfied.

Reports suggest Zaheer maintained a solid working relationship with captain Rishabh Pant, who, unfortunately, underperformed with the bat this season. Both had emphasised playing an aggressive, fearless brand of cricket, but the strategy did not translate into the desired outcomes.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
zaheer khan
