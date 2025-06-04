The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to break their jinx of 18 years and win the elusive maiden title after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night (June 3) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Final.

A key contributor to their success has been talismanic Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood. He finished the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker, with a tally of 22 scalps from 12 games and had the second-best average of 17.54.

While Hazlewood’s performance definitely played a major role in RCB lifting the trophy, he also has a certain luck factor associated with him when it comes to playing in the Finals.

Interestingly, the 34-year-old has played nine major finals in his career so far and has always ended up on the winning side.

ALSO READ:

Lucky Charm Josh Hazlewood: How The RCB Curse Was Broken by Australia’s Serial T20 Winner

The calm and clinical Aussie quick has always delivered in the biggest of stages. From the U19 World Cup in 2010, where he was Player of the Final, to helping Australia outclass India in the ODI World Cup 2023 to RCB’s first title – Hazlewood has played a defining role in nearly every championship clash he’s entered.

Let’s take a look at his contributions in all the summit clashes he has featured in.

Team Opposition Competiton Date Performance Australia U-19 Pakistan U-19 U-19 World Cup 2010 30 Jan 2010 4/30 Sydney Sixers Lions CLT20 2012 28 Oct 2012 3/22 Australia New Zealand 2015 ODI World Cup 29 Mar 2015 0/30 Sydney Sixers Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 8 Feb 2020 1/18 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 15 Oct 2021 2/29 Australia New Zealand 2021 T20 World Cup 14 Nov 2021 3/16 Australia India 2023 ODI World Cup 19 Nov 2023 2/60 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings IPL 2025 3 Jun 2025 1/54

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.