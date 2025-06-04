News
Lucky Charm Josh Hazlewood: How The RCB Curse Was Broken by Australia's Serial T20 Winner
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 2 min read
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to break their jinx of 18 years and win the elusive maiden title after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night (June 3) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Final.

A key contributor to their success has been talismanic Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood. He finished the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker, with a tally of 22 scalps from 12 games and had the second-best average of 17.54.

While Hazlewood’s performance definitely played a major role in RCB lifting the trophy, he also has a certain luck factor associated with him when it comes to playing in the Finals.

Interestingly, the 34-year-old has played nine major finals in his career so far and has always ended up on the winning side.

ALSO READ:

The calm and clinical Aussie quick has always delivered in the biggest of stages. From the U19 World Cup in 2010, where he was Player of the Final, to helping Australia outclass India in the ODI World Cup 2023 to RCB’s first title – Hazlewood has played a defining role in nearly every championship clash he’s entered.

Let’s take a look at his contributions in all the summit clashes he has featured in.

TeamOppositionCompetitonDatePerformance
Australia U-19Pakistan U-19U-19 World Cup 201030 Jan 20104/30
Sydney SixersLionsCLT20 201228 Oct 20123/22
AustraliaNew Zealand2015 ODI World Cup29 Mar 20150/30
Sydney SixersMelbourne StarsBig Bash League8 Feb 20201/18
Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersIPL 202115 Oct 20212/29
AustraliaNew Zealand2021 T20 World Cup14 Nov 20213/16
AustraliaIndia2023 ODI World Cup19 Nov 20232/60
Royal Challengers Bengaluruv Punjab KingsIPL 20253 Jun 20251/54

