IPL 2025 Team of the Tournament: 3 Players From Mumbai Indians, 1 Player From RCB

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saw numerous performers performing consistently throughout the season in their respective departments. They were the centre of attention and did the heavy lifting for their teams.

If we pinpoint the best players (including the impact player), several quality names are overlooked due to the limited space, for we can only have 12. However, the ones we select here are based on sound reasoning and consideration of the team combination.

Below is our IPL 2025 team of the tournament.

Sai Sudharsan

No batter impressed as much as Sai Sudharsan this season, not only for the volume of runs but his progress as a T20 batter. The southpaw has the most runs this season, accumulating 759 runs at an average of 54.21 and a 156.17 strike rate in 15 outings, including six fifties and a century.

Gujarat Titans (GT) had Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler as established international stars, who also scored the bulk of the runs. However, Sudharsan was the most consistent and impressive among them, and this season ensured that he will soon be around the Indian setup in white-ball cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Amidst the panache of GT openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal silently did his job while opening the innings for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He amassed 559 runs at an average of 43 and a 159.71 strike rate in 14 innings, and his strike rate was better than that of consistent openers like Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Aiden Markram.

Jaiswal didn’t have a great start to the season, but recovered from early blues soon, and the highlights of his batting were his ability to take on the opponents’ best bowlers. RR didn’t have a great season as a unit, but Jaiswal ensured they had at least some respite at the top.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was part of GT’s elite top three that did everything for the team in the batting department. He is currently the third-leading run-scorer, with 650 runs at an average of 50 and a 155.88 strike rate in 15 innings, comprising six fifties.

He formed an opening combination with Sudharsan that will go down in history books for their sheer consistency and pristine batting. Amidst so much happening around and the captaincy burden, Gill never let it impact his batting expertise, and he was as consistent as ever.

Nicholas Pooran

A six-hitting machine, Nicholas Pooran showed what he brings to the table and why he is rated so highly in this format. The southpaw scored 524 runs at an average of 43.67 and a strike rate of 196.25 in 14 outings, including five fifties.

No other batter has hit as many sixes (40) as Pooran, who cleared the ropes every 6.67 deliveries and hit a boundary every 3.14 balls. All he did this season was hit fours and sixes to have a historic season, mixing aggression with consistency.

Suryakumar Yadav

Consistency found a new meaning, as Suryakumar Yadav redefined the batting template in T20s this IPL season. He is currently the second leading run-scorer, with 717 runs at a marvellous 65.18 average and a strike rate of 167.92 in 16 innings, including five fifties.

Moreover, he scored 25+ runs in every outing, becoming the first batter to cross the milestone 15 or more consecutive times in T20s and the most 25+ scores in an IPL season. Suryakumar is the sole reason why the Mumbai Indians (MI) had such a tremendous run after losing several games at the start of the edition and qualified for the playoffs.

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew hot and cold in IPL 2025, but Heinrich Klaasen was their consistent performer, even if he went unnoticed due to that famed top three. He has 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and a 172.70 strike rate in 13 innings, including one fifty and a century.

Klaasen performed an arduous role for the Hyderabad-based franchise but excelled, depicted by his death-over strike rate of 237.03, the second-best among batters with at least 100 runs. His team failed to win consistent matches, but Klaasen justified his price tag by scoring runs every innings, even if not a big score.

Naman Dhir

It’s hard to be Naman Dhir in the Mumbai Indians, for players do get lost among so many stars. However, Naman has silently aced the toughest role for a batter in T20 cricket, batting in the lower order and providing impetus in death overs.

He has 252 runs at a strike rate of 182.60 in 12 innings, with a best of 46. He is among six batters with a 200+ strike rate in death overs (minimum 100 runs) and has a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3, showing how good he has been with his hard-hitting against pacers.

Noor Ahmad

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent a huge amount to buy Noor Ahmad in the IPL 2025 auction, they had high expectations. Noor has 24 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 12.50 in 14 innings, including two four-wicket hauls.

He was the leading wicket-taker during the league stage phase and would have had more wickets had CSK qualified for the playoffs. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Noor had one of the finest seasons ever by a spinner, especially overseas.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah didn’t play the first few matches of the season, but unsurprisingly, finds a place in this article. He has 18 wickets at an average of 17.55 and a 15.77 strike rate in 12 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Bumrah has bowled all the tough overs and aced it, which is again unsurprising, given the skill sets he possesses. His return has been pivotal in MI’s sensational turnaround in the second half of IPL 2025 and remains their biggest match-winner.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has shown how good fast bowling can be, even in the 20-over format. He is the third-leading wicket-taker, with 22 wickets at an average of 17.54 and an 12 strike rate in 11 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Hazlewood could have topped the wicket-taking list had he played all games this season, but that he still holds the third spot shows how consistent he has been. He has done the heavy lifting for the Bengaluru-based franchise, bowling all tough overs, remaining economical and taking wickets.

Prasidh Krishna

No one would have predicted Prasidh Krishna to be the purple cap holder before the start of the season, but he has finally bowled according to his potential. He has 25 wickets at an average of 19.52 and a 14.16 strike rate in 15 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Krishna has mostly bowled in the middle overs and dismissed numerous batters with his hard lengths, making full use of his height and other attributes. While his season has ended now, Krishna will likely remain the leading wicket-taker this season, unless one of Josh Hazlewood or Jasprit Bumrah does something outrageous.

Sai Kishore

Many might not have noticed, but Sai Kishore has as many as 19 wickets at an average of 20.68 and a strike rate of 13.42 in 15 innings. Believe it or not, he is the fifth-leading wicket-taker at the moment, which shows Kishore’s rise as a bowler.

This season has brought him closer to Indian selection, and he has shown that he is more than a defensive bowler now. He was one of the most pivotal reasons behind GT’s immense success in IPL 2025, even if they didn’t win the tournament.

IPL 2025 Team of the Tournament

Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Naman Dhir, Noor Ahmad, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Kishore

