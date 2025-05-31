News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ashutosh Sharma Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen
indian-premier-league-ipl

Not Karun Nair, Another Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 2 min read
Ashutosh Sharma Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

Earlier today, while representing India A against the England Lions, Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair marked his return to white-ball cricket with a stunning double century. However, another DC batter has also made headlines by scoring a century and earning praise from the legendary Kevin Pietersen. Introducing Ashutosh Sharma.

Notably, he arrived in the UK at 7:30 in the morning and made his debut for Wigan CC in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition 2025. Facing Formby, the new signing reached his century in 70 balls.

He stepped in when Wigan CC were in trouble at three down for 17 in 9.5 overs. The 26-year-old steadied the innings alongside opener Aveen Dalugoda, who scored a patient 86 off 138 balls. Their partnership lasted for about 13 overs before Ashutosh was eventually dismissed with the score unchanged, having faced 73 deliveries.

Following his dismissal, wickets tumbled in quick succession. Ashutosh finished as the top scorer, helping the team post a total of 241 all out in 52 overs. His innings featured six sixes and eight boundaries before he was caught by Jack Carney off Larry Edward’s bowling.

ALSO READ: 

Ashutosh Sharma in IPL 2025

After not being retained by Punjab Kings, Ashutosh Sharma was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 3.80 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

In DC’s opening match against Lucknow Super Giants, the Madhya Pradesh batter made an immediate impact, rescuing the side from the brink of defeat with a blistering 66 off just 31 balls. His late heroics not only made him the top scorer of the match but also earned him the Player of the Match award, helping Delhi start their IPL 2025 campaign on a high.

Throughout the season, Ashutosh scored 204 runs in nine innings. Batting lower down the order, he maintained an average of 29.14 and a strike rate of 160.62. While he didn’t bowl during his IPL stint, he has since taken up bowling duties for Wigan CC.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashutosh Sharma
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Kevin Pietersen
Liverpool and District Cricket Competition 2025
Wigan CC
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

PBKS vs MI Mumbai Dharamsala IPL 2025

What Happens If MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out?

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to enter the second step of the playoffs
9:49 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

3 Punjab Kings Players Who Can Pose a Serious Challenge to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 

Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss against the finalists, RCB.
9:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator in IPL 2025

Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator?

SKY is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter and second in line for the Orange Cap this season.
8:52 pm
Disha Asrani
MI Team News for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Will Mumbai Indians Drop Richard Gleeson Would We See Playing XI Changes

MI Team News for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Will Mumbai Indians Drop Richard Gleeson? Would We See Playing XI Changes?

Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.
6:49 pm
Sagar Paul
Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to move one step closer to the IPL 2025 Final.
7:20 pm
Disha Asrani
RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final

RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final: Who Bats At No.3? Will Tim David Play? Will Liam Livingstone Be Benched?

RCB have reached the IPL Final for the first time since 2016.
6:01 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.