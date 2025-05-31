Not Karun Nair, Another Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

Earlier today, while representing India A against the England Lions, Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair marked his return to white-ball cricket with a stunning double century. However, another DC batter has also made headlines by scoring a century and earning praise from the legendary Kevin Pietersen. Introducing Ashutosh Sharma.

Ashutosh arrives in UK today and guess what…? He scores a hundred same day!

Some guy! 🩵 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 31, 2025

Notably, he arrived in the UK at 7:30 in the morning and made his debut for Wigan CC in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition 2025. Facing Formby, the new signing reached his century in 70 balls.

He stepped in when Wigan CC were in trouble at three down for 17 in 9.5 overs. The 26-year-old steadied the innings alongside opener Aveen Dalugoda, who scored a patient 86 off 138 balls. Their partnership lasted for about 13 overs before Ashutosh was eventually dismissed with the score unchanged, having faced 73 deliveries.

Following his dismissal, wickets tumbled in quick succession. Ashutosh finished as the top scorer, helping the team post a total of 241 all out in 52 overs. His innings featured six sixes and eight boundaries before he was caught by Jack Carney off Larry Edward’s bowling.

Ashutosh Sharma in IPL 2025

After not being retained by Punjab Kings, Ashutosh Sharma was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 3.80 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

In DC’s opening match against Lucknow Super Giants, the Madhya Pradesh batter made an immediate impact, rescuing the side from the brink of defeat with a blistering 66 off just 31 balls. His late heroics not only made him the top scorer of the match but also earned him the Player of the Match award, helping Delhi start their IPL 2025 campaign on a high.

Throughout the season, Ashutosh scored 204 runs in nine innings. Batting lower down the order, he maintained an average of 29.14 and a strike rate of 160.62. While he didn’t bowl during his IPL stint, he has since taken up bowling duties for Wigan CC.

