RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Heart-wrenching After Stampede; Team Issues Official Statement

A legendary night from June 3 in Ahmedabad turned into a mourning day on June 4 in the Garden City for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 winners and fans of the franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The victory parade from Vidhan Soudha, followed by the celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city centre, led to a fatal stampede. Casualties, including a child, were reported along with injuries to many.

Reportedly, the celebrations were later shortened. Several parties, including the social media team and the Karnataka government, have faced criticism. There were also reports of fans climbing over barbed wire fences, It was a desperate attempt to catch a glimpse of the team bus or to enter the stadium without valid tickets, which had been made available on the franchise’s official website. In response to the situation, RCB issued an official statement on their social media platforms.

The statement reads, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”

