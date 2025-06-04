News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Heart-wrenching After Stampede; Team Issues Official Statement
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Heart-wrenching After Stampede; Team Issues Official Statement

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 2 min read
RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Heart-wrenching After Stampede; Team Issues Official Statement

A legendary night from June 3 in Ahmedabad turned into a mourning day on June 4 in the Garden City for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 winners and fans of the franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The victory parade from Vidhan Soudha, followed by the celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city centre, led to a fatal stampede. Casualties, including a child, were reported along with injuries to many.

Reportedly, the celebrations were later shortened. Several parties, including the social media team and the Karnataka government, have faced criticism. There were also reports of fans climbing over barbed wire fences, It was a desperate attempt to catch a glimpse of the team bus or to enter the stadium without valid tickets, which had been made available on the franchise’s official website. In response to the situation, RCB issued an official statement on their social media platforms.

The statement reads, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”

More to follow…

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan’s Contract Unlikely To Be Renewed After Subpar IPL 2025: Reports

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan’s Contract Unlikely To Be Renewed After Subpar IPL 2025: Reports

11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Lucky Charm Josh Hazlewood: How The RCB Curse Was Broken by Australia's Serial T20 Winner

Lucky Charm Josh Hazlewood: How The RCB Curse Was Broken by Australia’s Serial T20 Winner

9:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former India Player Aakash Chopra Acknowledges Unsung Hero of RCB Rajat Patidar After IPL 2025 Victory

‘No One Talks About Him’: Former India Player Acknowledges Unsung Hero of RCB After IPL 2025 Victory

RCB won their maiden IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final last night.
9:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians Star Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

He scored an unbeaten 50 runs from 27 balls.
8:39 pm
Vishnu PN
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saw numerous performers performing consistently throughout the season in their respective departments.

IPL 2025 Team of the Tournament: 3 Players From Mumbai Indians, 1 Player From RCB

The ones we select here are based on sound reasoning and consideration of the team combination.
8:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Ricky Ponting Hints At What Punjab Kings Might Eye At IPL 2026 Auction After Nearly Breaking Trophy Jinx in IPL 2025

‘That Middle Order’ – Ricky Ponting Hints At What Punjab Kings Might Eye At 2026 Auction After Nearly Breaking Trophy Jinx in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings Head Coach looks positive for the next season.
5:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.