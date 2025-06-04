News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB English star Liam Livingstone Trolls Former Australian Player Matthew Hayden During Mid Innings Break of IPL 2025 Final Against Punjab Kings
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB’s England Star Trolls Former Australian Player For Comments During Mid Innings Break of IPL 2025 Final Against Punjab Kings

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read

The funny incident transpired on a social media post.

RCB English star Liam Livingstone Trolls Former Australian Player Matthew Hayden During Mid Innings Break of IPL 2025 Final Against Punjab Kings

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made history by clinching their maiden title in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Put in to bat first, the champions took off to a brisk start, but soon hit some turbulence in the middle overs. As a result, they were just able to manage a total of 190. All-rounder Liam Livingstone fell for 25 off 15 balls, which comprised two sixes.

For the start that they got, 190 was brushed aside as a below-par total by many stakeholders. Amongst them was ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who thought it was way below par. “I think it’s 30 runs behind par”, the fiery opener stated via commentary. However, the Englishman couldn’t keep away from commenting on the statement, which he found was funny.

The first-time champions managed to hold their nerve to win by six runs, in a Final that went right down to the wire. The Punjab Kings required 29 off the last over, and that is when Shashank Singh missed connecting a full-toss. 22 runs were scored in the next five deliveries with three sixes and a boundary, leaving the Kings on the brink of victory. Josh Hazlewood did quite well keeping his front foot well behind the popping crease.

ALSO READ:

Liam Livingstone in IPL 2025

The RCB all-rounder was not at his best with the bat, scoring a mere 112 runs in 10 matches this season, with an average of a mere 16. The only silver lining for him in the campaign was his 54 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home, which the champions ended up losing.

The maiden IPL champions set a new record, becoming the first team to win all their away matches in a single campaign. Rajat Patidar became the fourth player to clinch the silverware in his first season as skipper. The runners-up, on the other hand, had to return home empty-handed with just the hope of bouncing back strongly next season. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Liam Livingstone
Matthew Hayden
RCB
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

[WATCH] After Impressing in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fine Fifty in Warm-Up Match Against Zimbabwe Ahead of WTC Final 2025

[WATCH] After Impressing in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fine Fifty in Warm-Up Match Against Zimbabwe Ahead of WTC Final 2025

1:27 am
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Heart-wrenching After Stampede; Team Issues Official Statement

RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Heart-wrenching After Stampede; Team, BCCI Issues Official Statement

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia spoke about how future victory parades would be managed.
12:44 am
Disha Asrani
LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan’s Contract Unlikely To Be Renewed After Subpar IPL 2025: Reports

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan’s Contract Unlikely To Be Renewed After Subpar IPL 2025: Reports

12:16 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Lucky Charm Josh Hazlewood: How The RCB Curse Was Broken by Australia's Serial T20 Winner

Lucky Charm Josh Hazlewood: How The RCB Curse Was Broken by Australia’s Serial T20 Winner

1:30 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Former India Player Aakash Chopra Acknowledges Unsung Hero of RCB Rajat Patidar After IPL 2025 Victory

‘No One Talks About Him’: Former India Player Acknowledges Unsung Hero of RCB After IPL 2025 Victory

RCB won their maiden IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final last night.
9:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians Star Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

He scored an unbeaten 50 runs from 27 balls.
8:39 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.