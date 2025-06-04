RCB’s England Star Trolls Former Australian Player For Comments During Mid Innings Break of IPL 2025 Final Against Punjab Kings

The funny incident transpired on a social media post.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made history by clinching their maiden title in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Put in to bat first, the champions took off to a brisk start, but soon hit some turbulence in the middle overs. As a result, they were just able to manage a total of 190. All-rounder Liam Livingstone fell for 25 off 15 balls, which comprised two sixes.

For the start that they got, 190 was brushed aside as a below-par total by many stakeholders. Amongst them was ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who thought it was way below par. “I think it’s 30 runs behind par”, the fiery opener stated via commentary. However, the Englishman couldn’t keep away from commenting on the statement, which he found was funny.

The first-time champions managed to hold their nerve to win by six runs, in a Final that went right down to the wire. The Punjab Kings required 29 off the last over, and that is when Shashank Singh missed connecting a full-toss. 22 runs were scored in the next five deliveries with three sixes and a boundary, leaving the Kings on the brink of victory. Josh Hazlewood did quite well keeping his front foot well behind the popping crease.

ALSO READ:

Liam Livingstone in IPL 2025

The RCB all-rounder was not at his best with the bat, scoring a mere 112 runs in 10 matches this season, with an average of a mere 16. The only silver lining for him in the campaign was his 54 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home, which the champions ended up losing.

The maiden IPL champions set a new record, becoming the first team to win all their away matches in a single campaign. Rajat Patidar became the fourth player to clinch the silverware in his first season as skipper. The runners-up, on the other hand, had to return home empty-handed with just the hope of bouncing back strongly next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.