News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘The Ball Is Swinging and Nipping’: Jamie Smith Reveals Turning Opener for West Indies ODI Series To Practice for India Tests
news

‘The Ball Is Swinging and Nipping’: Jamie Smith Reveals Turning Opener for West Indies ODI Series To Practice for India Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read
‘The Ball Is Swinging and Nipping’: Jamie Smith Reveals Turning Opener for West Indies ODI Series To Practice for India Tests

The English summer is set to witness soaring temperatures as the Three Lions gear up to host India for a high-profile five-match Test series, starting June 20.

Ahead of the marquee series, England youngster Jamie Smith opened up on how turning into an opener for the recent West Indies ODIs helped him prepare for the India series.

The 24-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “There’s an opportunity there to go and play, and experience opening when the ball is still swinging and nipping around against quality bowlers,” Smith said. “It’s definitely great practice [for the India series]. It feels like we’re close to it now, we’re almost there. It’s been great playing these three games and obviously the Zimbabwe Test leading up to it.”

The opening stint in the Windies series showed that he is adept at tackling the swing and bounce of a new ball. Smith struck at 180.35 across the three-match series, scoring 37, 0 and 64.

ALSO READ:

Jamie Smith gears up to face Bumrah and Co

Smith, who bats at No.7 in the Test side, has never faced the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and will face a daunting task taking on the Indian quick alongside other experienced names like Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj amongst others.

“Hopefully, down at No. 7, I can watch other lads go and face him first,” Smith said. “[He is] certainly a challenge there,” the youngster says.

Coming in to bat when the ball is old, Smith will have to tackle reverse swing and he is banking on drawing experience from the Windies series.

Smith has looked promising since his international debut in Test cricket last summer. In 10 games so far, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 641 runs, averaging at 42.73, which includes one century and five fifties too.

The Ben Stokes-led side have already made a strong start to the season, defeating Zimbabwe in the one-off Test by an innings and 45 runs and will look to carry the momentum against Men in Blue, with their last Test series win coming against India seven years back in 2018.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
India tour of England
Jamie Smith
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Star RCB Player Jitesh Sharma's Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings

‘Holding the Cup With…’: Star RCB Player’s Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings

He played a pivotal role in RCB's IPL 2025 winning campaign.
6:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
5 Best Knocks By RCB Players in IPL 2025

5 Best Knocks By RCB Players in IPL 2025

RCB won their maiden IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings last night.
3:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
Next Challenge For RCB Already Defined By Key Player Jitesh Sharma After IPL 2025 Title Win

Next Challenge For RCB Already Defined By Key Player After IPL 2025 Title Win

RCB won their maiden IPL title in the 18th season of the tournament.
1:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Jamie Smith struck 64 off 28 in the third England vs West Indies ODI at the Oval.

After Phil Salt and Josh Inglis, Another Underrated International Wicketkeeper IPL Teams Could Rush After in Next Auction 

The young wicketkeeper starred with 64 off 28 in the third ODI.
1:27 pm
Sandip Pawar
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter, Mitchell Owen, earns maiden Australia call-up for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies in July.

PBKS Star Earns Maiden International Call-Up a Day After IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak

He has had gigs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL).
11:54 am
Darpan Jain
Rajat Patidar has achieved what no other captain could - winning an IPL cup for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Why Rajat Patidar Was Key to RCB Winning IPL 2025; Andy Flower Explains

RCB’s head coach, Andy Flower, rightly praised Patidar for his composure under pressure.
10:06 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.