‘The Ball Is Swinging and Nipping’: Jamie Smith Reveals Turning Opener for West Indies ODI Series To Practice for India Tests

The English summer is set to witness soaring temperatures as the Three Lions gear up to host India for a high-profile five-match Test series, starting June 20.

Ahead of the marquee series, England youngster Jamie Smith opened up on how turning into an opener for the recent West Indies ODIs helped him prepare for the India series.

The 24-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “There’s an opportunity there to go and play, and experience opening when the ball is still swinging and nipping around against quality bowlers,” Smith said. “It’s definitely great practice [for the India series]. It feels like we’re close to it now, we’re almost there. It’s been great playing these three games and obviously the Zimbabwe Test leading up to it.”

The opening stint in the Windies series showed that he is adept at tackling the swing and bounce of a new ball. Smith struck at 180.35 across the three-match series, scoring 37, 0 and 64.

Jamie Smith gears up to face Bumrah and Co

Smith, who bats at No.7 in the Test side, has never faced the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and will face a daunting task taking on the Indian quick alongside other experienced names like Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj amongst others.

“Hopefully, down at No. 7, I can watch other lads go and face him first,” Smith said. “[He is] certainly a challenge there,” the youngster says.

Coming in to bat when the ball is old, Smith will have to tackle reverse swing and he is banking on drawing experience from the Windies series.

Smith has looked promising since his international debut in Test cricket last summer. In 10 games so far, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 641 runs, averaging at 42.73, which includes one century and five fifties too.

The Ben Stokes-led side have already made a strong start to the season, defeating Zimbabwe in the one-off Test by an innings and 45 runs and will look to carry the momentum against Men in Blue, with their last Test series win coming against India seven years back in 2018.

