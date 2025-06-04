News
Jos Buttler Borrows Idea from IPL 2025 to Help England Players Dash to Stadium for ENG vs WI 3rd ODI
Jos Buttler Borrows Idea from IPL 2025 to Help England Players Dash to Stadium for ENG vs WI ODI

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

Inspires teammates to take a unique way in order to reach the stadium in time.

Jos Buttler Borrows Idea from IPL 2025 to Help England Players Dash to Stadium for ENG vs WI 3rd ODI

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final was lighting up Ahmedabad, Jos Buttler was busy helping England home with his fiery 41* off 20 balls. But mind you, that was not the only thing Buttler helped England with. 

Harry Brook, the Three Lions’ white-ball skipper confirmed that it was Buttler’s idea to get to the stadium via Lime Bikes to beat the gridlocked London traffic ahead of the Third T20I at Kia Oval. The West Indies team bus arrived late due to traffic and as a result, the toss had to be delayed. 

The Gujarat Titans’ number 3 missed the playoffs race due to the postponement of the IPL, citing national security reasons. The England Cricket Board (ECB) decided against extending the no-objection certificates for the players involved in their ODI squad. 

Buttler Key to England’s White-ball Future

For England’s white-ball resurgence, the former captain’s knock to take the team home meant a lot. Harry Brook expressed his gratitude towards Buttler for letting him lead the way he wants to. 

“He’s letting me do it my own way, and then I’ve gone over to him a few times, having him behind the stumps with that wealth of experience, it’s easy to just go up to him and chat, and see what his thoughts are,” England’s white-ball skipper said. 

Brook also stated that what his predecessor has achieved with two world cup victories gives him the liberty to set his own deadlines as an Englishman. 

“He is very well known for being one of the best – if not the best – white-ball players in the world. To see him go out there and crunch the ball as he did tonight was thrilling,” added Brook referring to Buttler’s 41*. 

England’s white-ball future stands on uncertain ground with the mantle just being given over to Brook. However, the experience of players like Buttler should help the new skipper shape a team that can carve out some special victories. 

ENG vs WI
England Cricket Team
Harry Brook
Jos Buttler
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

