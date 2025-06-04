‘That Middle Order’ – Ricky Ponting Hints At What Punjab Kings Might Eye At 2026 Auction After Nearly Breaking Trophy Jinx in IPL 2025

News
indian-premier-league-ipl

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

The Punjab Kings Head Coach looks positive for the next season.

Ecstasy in one camp, dejection in another. Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) euphoric campaign came crashing down as they were humbled by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad. 

The runners-up managed to reach the final without much international experience in their batting order. Youngsters like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera proved their mettle with the bat, and that will go down as one of the biggest positives for the franchise this season. 

Ricky Ponting, Head Coach of the Punjab Kings believes that these young turks have immense potential to become the future of the franchise. 

“I can’t speak highly enough of what those young boys have done through the tournament. I think I talked at the first press conference I had with Shreyas about becoming a daring, dynamic, and different team. The way that we’ve been able to play our cricket, it’s been highly entertaining. For a coach to be able to sit back and say that about a team gives me a lot of satisfaction,” stated Ponting. 

ALSO READ:

Did Inexperience Rob PBKS of their Maiden Title?

Australia’s three-time World Cup winner also hinted that inexperience might have played a role in PBKS’ loss to RCB on Tuesday. He felt that his team let the game slip after keeping the champions down to a 190. 

“You can probably look at it tonight and say, was it probably a little bit of inexperience that cost us? Maybe a little bit of experience in that middle order today might have helped us out”, Ponting added. 

The Australian also went on to express that the hopes for the next season are sky high, looking at the team’s potential and the character they showed throughout the tournament. 

“But what I know is that we’re going to have these younger guys around this team for a long time and I think they’re going to win us a lot of games going forward,” he continued. 

Shreyas Iyer still remains to be the only skipper to lead three different franchises to the Final of the tournament. However, he has lost two out of those three and he will be itching to make things right next season. 

