5 Best Knocks By RCB Players in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final to clinch their maiden title in this tournament. The Men in Red have carried on a brilliant form throughout the season. They’ve became the first-ever team to win all of their seven away matches of the league stage in a single IPL season. RCB remained unbeaten on their away-triumph streak by winning the Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur and the IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad.

Let’s look at the five best knocks by RCB players in IPL 2025.

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar vs Mumbai Indians

Newly appointed RCB captain Rajat Patidar put up a brilliant 64-run knock off 32 balls against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). After being invited to bat first by the hosts, RCB were well set on 95/2 after the 9th over of the innings. Skipper Patidar continued that momentum with a blistering strike rate of 200.

He stayed in the middle till the penultimate over and helped to post a mammoth 221/5 on the scoreboard. RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma also notched up a 19-ball-40 alongside him. Eventually, RCB won their only face-off against MI this season by 12 runs.

Tim David vs Punjab Kings

In the 34th fixture of the IPL 2025, Australian player Tim David registered a brilliant fightback against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They were coming from a two-match losing streak at home and the third match was also no different than the previous ones.

PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. They reduced Bengaluru’s batting lineup to 39/5 under seven overs. However, David stayed unbeaten on that tricky wicket and scored a brilliant half-century off 26 deliveries. After his fierce strike rate of 192.30, 127.77 was the next best of RCB captain Patidar (23 off 18). Moreover, these were the only two RCB batters who scored in double digits that night. PBKS won that rain-hit clash by five wickets.

Krunal Pandya vs Delhi Capitals

All-rounder Krunal Pandya put on a show with his bat to score his highest innings in the IPL against the Delhi Capitals (DC). RCB elected to bowl first and conceded 162/8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 46th match of the IPL 2025. While chasing the total, the Bengaluru outfit found themselves on 26/3 after four overs.

However, a rescue act from Krunal saw them complete the chase with nine balls remaining. The southpaw scored 73 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 155.31. He also scalped the wicket of former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and gave away just 28 runs while bowling in the first innings.

Romario Shepherd vs Chennai Super Kings

Following Krunal’s excellent match-winning knock against DC, Windies big-hitter Romario Shepherd also put up an astonishing knock against one of the successful franchises in IPL history. RCB were 157/5 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 18th over.

However, a blazing knock of 53 not out off just 14 balls from Shepherd at an astonishing strike rate of 378.57, took the total to 213/5. Eventually, his whirlwind knock proved to be crucial as the Bengaluru outfit won that match by a close margin of just two runs. With this victory, they registered a double over CSK for the first time in 18 years.

Jitesh Sharma vs Lucknow Super Giants

RCB wicketkkeper-batter Jitesh played an unimaginable knock of 85 not out off 33 balls at a blazing strike rate of 257.57 in the final league-stage match of the IPL 2025. His pulsating knock against the Lucknow Super Giants helped RCB to secure a place in the Qualifier 1.

This came when RCB was struggling at 123/4 in 12 overs while chasing a mammoth 227. However, a quickfire 85* from Jitesh took RCB over the line with eight balls remaining. Eventually, the Men in Red went on to win Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 Final to end their over-a-decade-long title drought.

