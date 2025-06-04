News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Players Punjab Kings Will Release After Narrowly Missing IPL 2025 Title

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

This India spinner is likely to be released after expensive spells for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025

On a busy evening on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year-long wait as they ended up clinching their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title. Stalwart player Virat Kohli could not hold his emotions after his long-awaited dream came true. The Bengaluru-based franchise outplayed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

The Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 was played between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians. Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer did wonders with the bat, winning the game for his team in style as he smashed a massive six over the long on. He did not celebrate, just removed his helmet, threw his chewing gum, and shook hands with non-striker Marcus Stoinis.

Similarly, after losing the final, the skipper did not react much, but his pain was visible. Despite missing out on their maiden title win by a whisker, there were a lot of positives that Punjab would carry into the next season of the cash-rich league. It includes the explosive batting of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Nehal Wadhera. But there are a few players who are likely to be released from the Squad ahead of the IPL 2026.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai was roped in by Punjab for INR 2.4 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. But he did not do justice to his finesse. In nine matches, he could score only 57 runs. With the ball, he scalped eight wickets. For the Afghan all-rounder, these numbers are way too low, and he is likely to be released from the squad.

ALSO READ:

Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got a whopping INR 11 crore from the Punjab Kings during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the lanky player was able to score only 160 runs in a total of 13 matches and scalped just one wicket. His performance this season was below average, and Punjab is likely to release him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Harpreet Brar

The young and talented spinner Harpreet Brar was acquired for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Punjab-based spinner did scalp 10 wickets from the eight matches he played, but then he gave away too many runs. He bowled with an economy rate of 8.64, which was not impressive when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Azmatullah Omarzai
Harpreet Brar
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Ricky Ponting Hints At What Punjab Kings Might Eye At IPL 2026 Auction After Nearly Breaking Trophy Jinx in IPL 2025

‘That Middle Order’ – Ricky Ponting Hints At What Punjab Kings Might Eye At 2026 Auction After Nearly Breaking Trophy Jinx in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings Head Coach looks positive for the next season.
5:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rating Punjab Kings (PBKS) Player Performances in IPL 2025 Shreyas Iyer Gets 8

Rating Punjab Kings (PBKS) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Gets 8/10, Overseas Star 4/10

It was a special season for them as they reached the playoffs after 11 years.
5:46 pm
Sagar Paul
Star RCB Player Jitesh Sharma's Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings

‘Holding the Cup With…’: Star RCB Player’s Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings

He played a pivotal role in RCB's IPL 2025 winning campaign.
5:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
5 Best Knocks By RCB Players in IPL 2025

5 Best Knocks By RCB Players in IPL 2025

RCB won their maiden IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings last night.
3:56 pm
Sreejita Sen

3 World Class Tactical Moves Behind RCB winning IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the title on Tuesday for the first time in 18 years.
4:18 pm
Amogh Bodas
RCB had a non-performer in Liam Livingstone, who might be released to buy Cameron Green after IPL 2025 win.

RCB Likely To Release Liam Livingstone To Get Former Player Back in Next Auction After IPL 2025 Title Triumph

RCB had a non-performer in Liam Livingstone, who came with a big hype and a whopping sum of INR 8.75 crore this season.
2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.