3 Players Punjab Kings Will Release After Narrowly Missing IPL 2025 Title

On a busy evening on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year-long wait as they ended up clinching their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title. Stalwart player Virat Kohli could not hold his emotions after his long-awaited dream came true. The Bengaluru-based franchise outplayed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 was played between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians. Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer did wonders with the bat, winning the game for his team in style as he smashed a massive six over the long on. He did not celebrate, just removed his helmet, threw his chewing gum, and shook hands with non-striker Marcus Stoinis.

Similarly, after losing the final, the skipper did not react much, but his pain was visible. Despite missing out on their maiden title win by a whisker, there were a lot of positives that Punjab would carry into the next season of the cash-rich league. It includes the explosive batting of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Nehal Wadhera. But there are a few players who are likely to be released from the Squad ahead of the IPL 2026.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai was roped in by Punjab for INR 2.4 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. But he did not do justice to his finesse. In nine matches, he could score only 57 runs. With the ball, he scalped eight wickets. For the Afghan all-rounder, these numbers are way too low, and he is likely to be released from the squad.

Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got a whopping INR 11 crore from the Punjab Kings during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the lanky player was able to score only 160 runs in a total of 13 matches and scalped just one wicket. His performance this season was below average, and Punjab is likely to release him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Harpreet Brar

The young and talented spinner Harpreet Brar was acquired for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Punjab-based spinner did scalp 10 wickets from the eight matches he played, but then he gave away too many runs. He bowled with an economy rate of 8.64, which was not impressive when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

