PBKS Star Earns Maiden International Call-Up a Day After IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter, Mitchell Owen, earns maiden Australia call-up for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies in July. He rose to fame with a scintillating century in the Big Bash League 2024/25 and earned franchise stints in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Jake Fraser-McGurk has been dropped after enduring a rough patch with the willow in international and franchise cricket. Other notable exclusions from the squad are Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett, both of whom were crucial in PBKS’ success in IPL 2025.

Cameron Green returns to the T20I setup but will only be available as a batter as he continues to recover from surgery. Mitchell Marsh is set to lead the side after missing the previous T20I series against Pakistan in November last year.

Australia T20I squad vs West Indies

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

