indian-premier-league-ipl

Every IPL 2025 Winner: Who Won the Fairplay Award? Who Took the Catch of the Season?

Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

It was an exciting season filled with great matches and young players making a big impact.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally won their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 long years. They defeated Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2025 final. RCB batted first and scored 190 runs for the loss of nine wickets. In reply, Punjab Kings could only manage 184 runs for seven wickets.

After the match, emotions ran high, especially for Virat Kohli, who has been part of RCB since the very first IPL season.

It was an exciting season filled with great matches and young players making a big impact. As this thrilling IPL season comes to an end, let’s take a look at all the award winners of the tournament.

Orange Cap

Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat Titans won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025. He had a great season, scoring 759 runs in 15 matches with an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17.

Purple Cap

Prasidh Krishna had a great season with the ball for Gujarat Titans, taking 25 wickets in 15 matches. Thanks to his strong performance, he has also been selected for India’s Test series in England.

Most Valuable Player of the season

Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians won the Most Valuable Player award this season. He scored 717 runs in 16 matches and earned 320.5 points for his all-round performances.

ALSO READ:

Catch of the Season

Kamindu Mendis won the Catch of the Season for a brilliant diving catch against CSK in Chennai. He flew full stretch like a goalkeeper to grab a powerful shot from Brevis and held on safely while landing.

Fair Play Award

Although CSK finished at the bottom of the points table, they won the Fair Play Award. They played 14 matches, averaged 10.21 points per game, and ended with a total of 143 points.

Emerging Player of the Season

Sai Sudharsan won the Emerging Player of the Season for his brilliant batting performances for Gujarat Titans this year.

Most Fours in the Season

Sai Sudharsan hit the most fours in IPL 2025, smashing 88 boundaries during the season.

Most Sixes in the season

Nicholas Pooran won the award for hitting the most sixes this season. He hit 40 sixes in 14 matches.

Super Striker of the Season

The Super Striker of the Season award goes to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals. He scored 252 runs in seven innings with a very fast strike rate of 206.55.

