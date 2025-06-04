Rating Punjab Kings (PBKS) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Gets 8/10, Overseas Star 4/10

It was a special season for them as they reached the playoffs after 11 years.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) could not win their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the IPL 2025 season. Still, it was a special season for them as they reached the playoffs after 11 years and made it to the final under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

They started the season well with a win over Gujarat Titans and finished at the top of the points table with 19 points from nine wins. One of their matches had no result. They lost to RCB in the first qualifier but came back strong by chasing 204 against Mumbai Indians to enter the final.

In the final, they fell short while chasing 191 and lost by six runs. Still, there were some wonderful performances throughout the season. Let us now look at how the PBKS players did this year.

Shreyas Iyer – 8/10

Shreyas Iyer had a very good season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. He also hit six half-centuries. He did well both as a batter and as captain. In the final, he got out for just one run, but overall he made a big impact for his team.

Prabhsimran Singh – 7/10

Prabhsimran Singh had one of his best seasons with the bat in the IPL. He scored 549 runs in 17 matches at an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 160.52. He also hit four half-centuries.

Priyansh Arya – 7/10

Priyansh Arya emerged as a bright new talent for India in this IPL season. Representing Punjab Kings, he played all 17 matches and impressed with 475 runs in his very first season. He scored at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of 179.24, which included one century and two half-centuries.

Josh Inglis – 6/10

Josh Inglis missed a few matches at the start but went on to play 11 games in total. He scored 278 runs at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 162.57. He hit one half-century and played some important cameos for the team.

Nehal Wadhera – 6/10

Nehal Wadhera scored 369 runs in 15 innings with an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 145.84. He had a decent season with the bat, but Punjab Kings will be hoping for even better performances from him in the next season.

Marcus Stoinis 5/10

Marcus Stoinis batted lower down the order this season and scored 160 runs in 11 innings. He averaged 26.66 and had a strong strike rate of 186.04.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Maxwell – 4/10

Glenn Maxwell had a very disappointing season. He scored only 48 runs in six innings and took just four wickets. Overall, it was a poor season for him. He was later ruled out due to injury.

Shashank Singh – 7/10

Shashank Singh had a strong season, scoring 350 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 153.50. He hit three half-centuries. In the final, he tried his best with an unbeaten 61 but could not take his team over the line.

Marco Jansen – 6/10

Marco Jansen took 16 wickets in 14 matches this season with an economy rate of 9.20. Punjab Kings missed his bowling in the final, as he was not available during the playoffs due to international duty.

Azmatullah Omarzai – 5/10

Azmatullah Omarzai took eight wickets in nine matches this season with an economy rate of 10.33. He batted too low in the order and managed to score only 57 runs in five innings.

Suryansh Shedge – 2/10

Suryansh Sedge played five matches for Punjab Kings this season. He batted in three innings lower down the order and scored just seven runs.

Arshdeep Singh – 8/10

Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings this season. He took 21 wickets in 16 innings with a decent economy rate of 8.88.

Yuzvendra Chahal – 6/10

Yuzvendra Chahal took 16 wickets in the 13 innings he bowled this season. His economy rate was 9.55, with best figures of 4 for 28. This was his lowest wicket tally in the last seven seasons.

Xavier Bartlett – 3/10

Xavier Bartlett played four matches this season and managed to take only two wickets.

Yash Thakur – 3/10

Yash Thakur played two matches this season and took one wicket.

Kyle Jamieson – 5/10

Kyle Jamieson came in as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out due to injury. Jamieson played four matches, took five wickets, and had an economy rate of 9.80.

Vyshak Vijaykumar – 5/10

Vijaykumar Vyshak played five matches this season. He took four wickets and had an economy rate of 10.64. He mostly bowled in the death overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.