Rating Mumbai Indians (MI) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Gets 10/10, India Pacer 4/10

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 5 min read

In the playoffs, they beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator but couldn’t get past Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians are out of IPL 2025 after losing to Punjab Kings by five wickets in Qualifier 2. Their season was a mix of highs and lows. They had a poor start, winning just one match out of their first five and falling to ninth place on the points table.

Things turned around when they went on a winning streak, grabbing six wins in a row and making it into the playoffs.

They ended the league stage with eight wins from 14 matches and secured the fourth spot. In the playoffs, they beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator but couldn’t get past Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2.

Some Mumbai players did really well this season, while others couldn’t perform as expected. Let’s now look at how each player did in IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya – 7/10

Captain Hardik Pandya had an okay season with both bat and ball. He scored 224 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 163.50. With the ball, he took 14 wickets in 14 matches, but his economy rate was on the higher side at 9.77. It was a decent season, but his team might have expected a bit more from him.

Rohit Sharma – 6/10

Rohit Sharma had a below-par season with the bat. He scored 418 runs in 15 innings with an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 149.28 but lacked consistency. He did score four half-centuries, and Mumbai Indians won all those matches.

Ryan Rickelton – 6/10

Ryan Rickelton scored 388 runs in 14 matches at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 150.97. He hit three half-centuries this season. However, he missed the playoffs for Mumbai Indians as he returned home after being selected for the upcoming WTC 2025 final.

Suryakumar Yadav – 10/10

The best player for Mumbai Indians this season and one of the top performers in the league was Suryakumar Yadav. He had a fantastic season with the bat, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91. He made five half-centuries and became the first batter to score 25 or more runs in 16 consecutive matches. His great performance was a big reason why Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs.

Tilak Varma – 5/10

Tilak Varma had a decent season, scoring 343 runs in 13 innings. He batted with an average of 31.18 and a strike rate of 138.30, including two half-centuries.

Will Jacks – 5/10

Will Jacks scored 233 runs in 11 innings this season with an average of 23.30 and a strike rate of 135.46, including one half-century. As a part-time spinner, he also took six wickets. He missed the playoffs for Mumbai Indians because he was called up by England for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies.

Naman Dhir – 7/10

Naman Dhir was excellent for Mumbai Indians this season as a finisher. He scored 252 runs in 12 innings with an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 182.60.

Deepak Chahar – 4/10

Deepak Chahar could have done better this season. He took only 11 wickets in 14 matches, with an economy rate of about 9.17. He missed the playoff matches because of an injury.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah – 9/10

Jasprit Bumrah was likely Mumbai Indians’ best bowler this season. He took 18 wickets in 12 matches and had an excellent economy rate of 6.67, the best in the tournament. Like Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah’s contributions were very important for the team.

Trent Boult – 8/10

Trent Boult was another key performer for Mumbai Indians this season. He picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches with an economy rate of 8.96. He played an important role in their bowling attack and was also the team’s highest wicket-taker this season.

Karn Sharma – 5/10

Karn Sharma had a decent season, taking seven wickets in five innings with an economy rate of 8.53. He was used as an impact player this season.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner took 10 wickets in 13 matches this season. His economy rate was good at 7.92. In a few games, he didn’t even bowl his full four overs and bowled just 1 or 2 overs.

Vignesh Puthur – 5/10

Vignesh Puthur played five matches this season and took six wickets at an economy rate of 9.08. Unfortunately, he was ruled out midway through the tournament due to injury.

Jonny Bairstow – 7/10

Jonny Bairstow came in as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton and played two matches for Mumbai Indians. He made a good impact by scoring 47 and 38 in the two playoff games. Earlier, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but with these performances, he might have secured a spot for the next mini-auction.

Ashwani Kumar – 6/10

Ashwani Kumar, playing his first-ever IPL season, took 11 wickets in the seven matches he played. He did a decent job with the chances he got as an impact player for Mumbai Indians. His economy rate was 11.31, which is on the higher side, but he’s expected to improve in the coming seasons.

