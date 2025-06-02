News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Punjab Kings
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Gaps Mumbai Indians Need To Plug After IPL 2025 Exit vs Punjab Kings Exposes Frailties

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 4 min read

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians to reach the IPL 2025 Final.

Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Punjab Kings

Records are meant to be broken. The might of the Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by Shreyas Iyer, has brought this statement to life in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions failed to defend a total in excess of 200 for the first time in the tournament’s history. As a result, Hardik Pandya & Co. were kicked out of the league in the penultimate clash, while PBKS will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final.

After winning just one game out of the first five matches, MI were on a winning spree. They managed to bag 12 points off the next six games, announcing a glorious turnaround. A handsome victory over the Delhi Capitals at home handed them a qualification berth. But MI were denied entry into the top two, citing a loss in their last group stage game against the Qualifier 2 opponents in Jaipur.

The Mumbai Indians have some serious gaps to fill post their exit from IPL 2025. There have been individual performances that have paved the way this season, but those could only take the team so far. Here are the three top gaps that led to their exit this year.

Over-Reliance on Jasprit Bumrah

Knowing when to bowl Jasprit Bumrah is a no-brainer. You see the game slipping away, throw the ball to Bumrah. Need a wicket? Bumrah it is. In Hardik’s words, having a bowler of that pedigree “is a luxury.”

But the Men in Blue did not have any back-up for the Gujarat bowler’s off-day, which eventually haunted MI against the Kings. The 31-year-old went wicketless while leaking 40 runs in his quota of four overs. Moreover, Josh Inglis smacked Bumrah for 20 runs in the fifth over of the innings. It was one of the turning points in the game last night as it gave a strong start to the now-finalists and boosted their morale in the powerplay.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, the management may invest in a bowler who can stem the flow of runs outside the powerplay. 

ALSO READ:

Hardik Pandya – The Mumbai Indians Captain

The MI skipper’s decision-making during the chase last night has been the talk of the town since. Despite picking a wicket and almost sending Nehal Wadhera back, he didn’t trust his abilities to bowl his quota of four overs, as rightly noted by the former Australian player.

“Hardik should have had a two-fer. That second over you would expect Trent Boult to catch that 99 times out of 100. He should have bowled because he was executing what was required on that surface and there was an opportunity that was missed. He should have come back and grabbed the bull by the horn,” Tom Moody said.

Then, giving the ball to Reece Topley over Ashwani Kumar in the 13th over shifted the momentum as Iyer tonked the Englishman for three consecutive sixes.

Absence of a quality Right-arm off-spinner

Mumbai Indians haven’t invested in a quality right-arm off-spinner since Harbhajan Singh. And time and again, this hasn’t worked in their favour. The scouting team will be on the lookout for a good right-arm off-spinner to support the likes of Mitchell Santner. To add to their woes, Hardik’s trust in the Kiwi bowler is also a questionable topic. New Zealand’s white-ball captain went for just 15 off his two overs and wasn’t brought on again.

“Santner is a very crafty bowler, international pedigree. He has been there and done that many times, so had to back him,” Moody added.

Though MI had a better run this season compared to last year’s wooden spoon, they have a few holes to fill. They last won their trophy in IPL 2020 under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. We can expect MI to come back strong next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Tom Moody
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Rating Mumbai Indians (MI) Player Performances in IPL 2025 Suryakumar Yadav Gets 10

Rating Mumbai Indians (MI) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Gets 10/10, India Pacer 4/10

In the playoffs, they beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator but couldn’t get past Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2.
4:34 pm
Sagar Paul
‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final

‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Didn't Listen To Me': AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘Didn’t Listen To Me’: AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB will face the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final tomorrow.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Following a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer exclaimed that he loves big occasions.

‘I Love Big Occasions’ – Shreyas Iyer After Powering Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With a Composed Knock

Iyer explained that he remains calm in big matches, which helps him achieve results in his favour.
10:57 am
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

In the 17th over, Shashank Singh was run out after hitting the ball to mid-on.
10:57 am
Sagar Paul
Take a Bow’ Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

‘Take a Bow’: Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer scored 87 runs from 41 balls to power Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.
2:41 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.