News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read
‘He’s Hungrier’: Ricky Ponting Reveals England Test Snub Spurred Shreyas Iyer’s Matchwinning 87* Against Mumbai Indians To Help PBKS Reach IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten knock of 87* last night (June 1) to see his team over the finishing line against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and seal a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Final.

Following the majestic knock, franchise coach and former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting revealed the reason behind Iyer’s inspired innings. Punter felt that the recent Test snub for the upcoming five-match England Tests played a pivotal role.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ponting said, “So I was disappointed that he didn’t get picked as I actually felt that he would get picked. But he didn’t. And I think that probably makes him a little bit hungrier for us when these playoff games come around.”

Interestingly, Ponting and Shreyas Iyer shared an old working relationship. Prior to joining forces at PBKS, the captain-coach duo previously came together during their stint at Delhi Capitals and helped the side qualify for the playoffs from 2019 to 2021.

ALSO READ:

Why was Shreyas Iyer not included in India Test squad for England tour?

Despite his outstanding credentials in white-ball cricket, Shreyas failed to break into the squad for the England Tests. One primary reason is his struggle with short deliveries. Given the English conditions which offer bounce and movement, it is understood that the selectors felt that Iyer wasn’t the perfect fit.

Furthermore, he has very limited Test experience in SENA countries, having played just three Tests outside Asia.

India also has a solid depth and influx of batting options to choose from in the likes of Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, who also have county experience apart from their stellar performances in domestic cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Shreyas Iyer
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Rating Mumbai Indians (MI) Player Performances in IPL 2025 Suryakumar Yadav Gets 10

Rating Mumbai Indians (MI) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Gets 10/10, India Pacer 4/10

In the playoffs, they beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator but couldn’t get past Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2.
4:34 pm
Sagar Paul
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Punjab Kings

3 Gaps Mumbai Indians Need To Plug After IPL 2025 Exit vs Punjab Kings Exposes Frailties

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians to reach the IPL 2025 Final.
4:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
'Didn't Listen To Me': AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘Didn’t Listen To Me’: AB de Villiers Recalls Virat Kohli Not Heeding to His Advice Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB will face the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final tomorrow.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Following a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer exclaimed that he loves big occasions.

‘I Love Big Occasions’ – Shreyas Iyer After Powering Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With a Composed Knock

Iyer explained that he remains calm in big matches, which helps him achieve results in his favour.
10:57 am
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

In the 17th over, Shashank Singh was run out after hitting the ball to mid-on.
10:57 am
Sagar Paul
Take a Bow’ Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

‘Take a Bow’: Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer scored 87 runs from 41 balls to power Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.
2:41 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.