Star RCB Player Jitesh Sharma's Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Holding the Cup With…’: Star RCB Player’s Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

He played a pivotal role in RCB's IPL 2025 winning campaign.

Star RCB Player Jitesh Sharma's Manifestation Comes True After IPL 2025 Triumph Against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has recently revealed a manifestation that he did early in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after joining the camp. Last night it came true as RCB defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win their maiden IPL title after a long wait for 18 years.

Jitesh Sharma Manifestation Comes True for RCB in IPL 2025

The 31-year-old has shared that he was asked by the RCB management to manifest a wish involving him and the franchise in the starting of this season. The wicketkeeper-batter wanted to finish the final match in style by hitting a winning six and capture himself holding the elusive trophy alongside former their former captain Virat Kohli and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

“Holding the cup with Virat bhai in left and DK on side of me and I am hitting six in final when team need 2 ball 6 runs. Wish this come true this season 2025-26,” manifested the batter.

ALSO READ: 

Jitesh’s first wish didn’t become possible as PBKS invited them to bat first in the IPL 2025 Final. However, the gloveman surely got a chance to pose with the IPL trophy with Kohli and Karthik beside him.

Jitesh in IPL 2025

The Vidarbha player has had a brilliant debut season with RCB in the IPL 2025. The finisher has scored 261 runs in 15 matches at a fierce strike rate of 176.35. Two of his notable innings this season came against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He powered RCB to 221/5 with his blazing 40 runs off 19 balls in their only clash against MI this season. The Men in Red won that match by 12 runs.

He also secured RCB a place in the Qualifier 1 with his scintillating 33-ball-85* while chasing a huge 227 against LSG in the last league-stage fixture. Coming in the Final, Jitesh once again helped to shift their momentum with his quickfire 24 runs off just 10 balls. Eventually, RCB defended their 190-run total on the scoreboard and won the summit clash by a narrow six-run margin to get their hands on the elusive trophy.

