Former Mumbai Indians Player Harbhajan Singh Slams Management for Over Involving During Their Clash Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Don’t Show Desperation’: Former Mumbai Indians Player Slams Management for Over Involving Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 3 min read

Mumbai Indians lost the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings.

Former Mumbai Indians Player Harbhajan Singh Slams Management for Over Involving During Their Clash Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Harbhajan Singh has taken a dig at the management for their overengagement during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night. The former player expressed his disappointment over the MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene and bowling coach Lasith Malinga for instructing their prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah midway through the game.

“Look at the Mumbai Indians dugout. When they were leaking runs, there was way too much involvement from the outside. Coaches are telling a bowler like Bumrah what to do and what not,” said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians Management

The former Indian spinner emphasised how the dressing room environment affects their players. He felt that these continuous suggestions from outside broke the players’ motivation during the knock-out clash.

“A dressing room needs to remain calm and composed. Coaches should only give advice. Don’t show desperation. So somewhere I felt that when this happens way too much, it breaks their spirit,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, the 44-year-old also pointed out the importance of letting the big-match players decide on the solutions in pressure situations. He severely criticised the coaches’ lack of faith in the star MI players, including their former captain Rohit Sharma, who has also won them five IPL titles and the current skipper Hardik Pandya.

“Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, these are big players. And when they are playing, let them do what they need to do to get the right result for the team. They have won many trophies together. They needed to be shown a lot more faith. But the coaching staff time and again was interfering and gesturing with their hands,” stressed Harbhajan.

Notably, MI head coach Jayawardene was also seen gesturing some instructions to Bumrah in their previous clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. The pacer handled the situation well and asked the coach to keep calm. However, they won that match by 20 runs but eventually failed to make it to the IPL 2025 final. Pandya and Co. lost Qualifier 2 by 5 wickets.

MI in IPL 2025

The Mumbai outfit have had a brilliant season in this IPL 2025. They started the season poorly with only one win in their initial five fixtures. However, they quickly made a turnaround and went on to win six successive matches thereafter. With eight victories in 14 matches, MI finished the league stage in fourth place. They also overcame the GT challenge in IPL 2025 Eliminator.

However, PBKS, which is yet to get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy, thrashed MI’s hopes of winning their sixth title in the Qualifier 2. Previously, they had also defeated MI recently by seven wickets in their only league stage clash of this season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on May 26.

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

