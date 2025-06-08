News
Top 5 Mumbai T20 League Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

These stats are as of the time of writing this article.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 ended recently, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

Now, the focus is on the next season, and teams have started looking for new players. With many domestic T20 leagues happening, young cricketers have a good chance to show their talent.

The Mumbai T20 League is one to watch, as it has produced many top Indian players. This season too, some young talents might catch the eye of IPL teams. Here are five players to look out for.

Suved Parkar (24 years old) – 212 runs in 5 matches

Suved Parkar, a 24-year-old playing for Bandra Blasters, has scored 212 runs in five matches so far, with an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 158.21. He has also hit two half-centuries this season. He could be a player to watch for the rest of the tournament and might attract attention from IPL franchises.

Shyamsundar Keshkamat (23 years old) – 130 runs in 5 matches

Shyamsundar Keshkamat, 23 years old, is playing well for Bandra Blasters. He has scored 130 runs in five matches with an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 144.44. He has been consistent and played some quick knocks. If he keeps performing, IPL teams might show interest in him.

ALSO READ:

Maxwell Swaminathan (26 years old) – 7 wickets in 5 matches

Maxwell Swaminathan, 26 years old, is playing for MSC Maratha Royals. As a right-arm offbreak, he has taken seven wickets in five matches so far and has an economy rate of 8.27. He has been a key bowler for his team and could attract attention if he keeps performing well.

Dhanit Raut (23 years old) – 7 wickets in 5 matches

Dhanit Raut, 23, is playing for Bandra Blasters in the Mumbai T20 League. The right-arm fast-medium bowler has taken seven wickets in five matches and given 128 runs in 96 balls, with an economy of 8.00. He’s doing well for his team and could get attention from IPL teams if he keeps performing like this.

Pratik Mishra (24 years old) – 6 wickets in 2 matches

Pratik Mishra, 24, plays for North Mumbai Panthers. The rght-arm offbreak spinner has taken six wickets in just two matches, giving 50 runs in six overs so far. He also took 4 wickets in one game. If he keeps doing well, IPL teams might notice him.

