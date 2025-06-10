After Leading PBKS to IPL 2025 Summit Clash, Shreyas Iyer Captains Sobo Falcons to Mumbai T20 League Final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer gave a testament to his captaincy brilliance once again in the ongoing Mumbai T20 league. After leading PBKS to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final, he skippered the Sobo Falcons to the summit clash in the Mumbai T20 tournament.

The Falcons outclassed NaMo Bandra Blasters in the semi-final fixture by five wickets. They will now take on Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in a bid to win the flagship edition of the tournament.

While Iyer has lost the IPL 2025 Final, he has a chance to redeem the loss and captain another team to a T20 win.

Shreyas Iyer has proved his credentials as a skipper

The Indian middle-order batter has gave an exemplary display of his leadership skills, where he led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title last year. While KKR didn’t retain him, Iyer changed franchises and propelled Punjab Kings (PBKS) to an IPL final in 11 years. Now, he will lead Sobo Falcons in another final as well.

His recent record will play a crucial role, especially with multiple reports claiming that he is the frontrunner for India’s next white-ball captain.

Currently, India’s cricket team has split captaincy across formats with Rohit Sharma leading the ODI side, Suryakumar Yadav captaining the T20I team and Shubman Gill taking charge of the Test squad.

Historically, India has avoided multiple captains, but moving forward, the ideal scenario would be having separate leaders for white-ball and red-ball cricket and given Iyer’s recent performances, the selectors will find it difficult to overlook him for much longer.

