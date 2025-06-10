News
RCB Victory Celebrations Live Streaming When and Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade With IPL 2025 Trophy
‘Media Reports Are Speculative’: Diageo Rubbishes Reports of Sale of IPL 2025 Champions RCB

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 2 min read

There were rumours of Diageo selling stake of IPL 2025 champions RCB. The company, however, has denied the rumours.

United Spirits, whose parent company Diageo owns Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have denied rumours of the sale of the franchise amid the team winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

A Bloomberg report had earlier said that Diageo was aiming to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru either partially or completely. Diageo is an alcoholic beverage company that is headquartered in London. The rumours of Diageo’s possible sale came just a few days after a stampede took place in Bengaluru during RCB’s victory celebrations in the Garden City.

Diageo denies rumours of RCB sale

The stampede in Bengaluru killed 11 people. “This has reference to your email communication dated 10th June 2025 seeking clarification from the Company on media reports in relation to potential stake sale of RCB. The Company would like to clarify that aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussions,” United Spirits said via a statement as reported by livemint.com.

ALSO READ:

Diageo then told the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that their plans to sell RCB was just mere speculation. “The company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussion,” Mital Sanghvi, Company Secretary of Diageo, told BSE as per a report in Cricbuzz. “This is for your information and records,” he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final of IPL 2025 on June 3 to clinch their maiden title. Punjab Kings got off to a brisk start in the chase with Priyansh Arya (24) and Prabhsimran Singh (26) forging 43 runs for the first wicket, but they began losing regular wickets. Shashank Singh (61*) was the lone warrior in the end as Punjab Kings finished their innings at 184/7.

Cricket
Diageo
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
