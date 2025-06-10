News
‘Blame Myself’: PBKS Star Owns Up to His Mistake After IPL 2025 Final Loss
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 2 min read
Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Nehal Wadhera has accepted his mistake for his team’s loss in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The dynamic left-hander faltered in the summit clash, registering a slow 18-ball 15 in their chase of 191 which PBKS lost by six runs in the end.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Wadhera said, “I totally blame myself. If I had played better at that time, we could have definitely won. I won’t blame the pitch because RCB scored 190 runs. I think I was just taking the game deep, and I believe in finishing games by taking it deep. I think this was one of those days when I couldn’t finish the game. When I had to accelerate in all the tournaments, whenever I accelerated, I think it paid off except for the last game.”

Nehal Wadhera for PBKS in IPL 2025

The 24-year-old, who was bought by PBKS for INR 4.2 crores, apart from his performance in the final, had a decent season.

Wadhera finished as the franchise’s third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 and played a key role in their run to the final. In 16 matches, Nehal amassed 369 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 145.84, including two fifties.

With the likes of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, Wadhera formed a solid Indian core in the PBKS setup and is likely to be retained for next season too.

Nehal Wadhera
PBKS
Punjab Kings
