Rajasthan Royals’ Young Sensation is Lighting Up U-19 Cricket With his Swashbuckling Strokes

The Rajasthan Royals' youngster is set to feature in India U-19's tour of England later this month.

It was not a long time ago that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought a 14-year-old in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, raising a few eyebrows. Cut to just a few months after that, youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is belting runs across games at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The Rajasthan Royals’ opener scored a whopping 190 off just 90 deliveries in a practice match at the NCA. A few days ago, Suryavanshi dropped a glimpse of his clinical batting in the high-performance camp at the NCA. His recent heroics in the IPL speak volumes about his potential. The 14-year-old has taken every cricket fan by amazement, in a sheer display of his destructive batting.

Watch this video, where he is seen hitting a gracious six en route to his innings of a humongous 190.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 runs off just 90 balls in a NCA practice match 🤯



14 year old has been dealing in sixes since his IPL debut.

Rajasthan Royals’ Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL Heroics

The left-handed opener featured in seven matches this season and scored a mammoth 252 runs at an average of 36. He played a cracking knock against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, scoring a 101 off just 38 deliveries to chase 208. In his first season of the IPL, the youngster has also managed to bag a fifty.

The prodigy is known to give his team quick starts by taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The Rajasthan Royals opener bowed out of the IPL with a strike rate of 206.55, which is massive.

The Road Ahead for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 14-year-old is currently training at the NCA as a part of the High Performance Camp. This camp is set up by India’s cricket board (BCCI) to nurture young talent. As he continues training at the NCA, his game is being closely monitored by experts and specialists.

The Rajasthan Royals’ opener is to represent India’s U-19 team in a multi-format tour to England later this month. The tour includes a 50-over warm-up match, five Youth ODIs, and two multi-day Test matches against the England U-19 side. Suryavanshi will be playing under captain Aysuh Mhatre, who played for the Chennai Super Kings this year.

