AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025?
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 3 min read

These two sides will clash in the 2023-25 cycle Final in Lord's.

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025?

Reigning champions Australia will clash against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025. This exciting final showdown will unfold at the iconic Lord’s Stadium, starting on June 11. Pat Cummins and Co. would look to become the first team to win consecutive WTC trophies by defending their title against the Proteas. While Temba Bavuma and the team would want to end their over-two-decades long drought of an ICC championship.

The Proteas qualified for the red-ball summit clash by winning eight of their 12 matches and one draw. They obtained the highest percentage of 69.44 in the latest WTC cycle. In the race to qualify for the WTC Final, table topper South Africa registered a consecutive seven-match winning streak. This included a 1-1 drawn home series against India, a triumph in the only match against West Indies and three successive 2-0 sweeps while facing Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Australia narrowly skipped India, whom they defeated in the latest WTC Final, in the qualification race for the ultimate clash. The Aussies accumulated a percentage of 67.54 with 13 victories and two draws in 19 Test matches. The No.1 ranked team in Tests, registered a whitewash against Pakistan and New Zealand, draws against arch-rivals England and West Indies and a 3-1 defeat against India on their road to qualifying for the summit clash.

The two-time runner-up, India, finished the cycle in third place, with only nine wins and two draws in 19 matches and secured a percentage of 50.

ALSO READ:

Squads of Australia and South Africa

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

When will the AUS vs SA WTC Final match take place?

The World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa will kick off on 10:30 AM local time and 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming?

The Australia vs South Africa WTC Final will be streamed live on Jiostar and ICC.tv website.

Where to watch AUS vs SA WTC Final Live on TV?

Indian fans can also watch the Australia vs South Africa WTC Final live on the Star Sports. Viewers from Pakistan and Sri Lanka can catch it live on PTV, Ten Sports and Maharaja TV, respectively.

