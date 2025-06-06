Why is Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs Absent in South Africa Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series?

South Africa are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The Test series against Zimbabwe will take place after South Africa’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final against Australia, at The Lord’s on June 11. The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will be played from June 28 to July 2, whereas the second Test will be held between July 6 and July 10.

While Temba Bavuma will continue leading South Africa in the Test series against Zimbabwe, the side features several newcomers like Dewald Brevis and Lhuan dre-Pretorius. At the same time, some regular players including Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs, are absent from the South Africa squad to face Zimbabwe.

Why Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Tristan Stubbs are absent

Before getting onto why Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs are absent from South Africa’s squad for the two Tests against Zimbabwe, it is important to note the significance of this series.

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series is not part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This is simply because Zimbabwe are not part of the World Test Championship competition, which consists of nine teams, including India as well.

The WTC Final impact



Another reason for their absence from the squad is because of their workload management. All four players are expected to feature in South Africa’s playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia, because of which they have been rested for the series against Zimbabwe.

The Test series against Zimbabwe will also allow South Africa to test their bench strength. The Proteas have named five uncapped players in the squad for the Zimbabwe Tests. These players include Dewald Brevis, Lhuan dre-Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf and Prenelan Subrayen.

Australia are the defending champions of the World Test Championship, having beaten India in the final of the 2023 edition at the Kennington Oval in London. South Africa’s only ICC trophy was in 1998, when they defeated the West Indies to clinch the ICC KnockOut Trophy title.

