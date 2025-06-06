News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why is Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs Absent in South Africa Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series
news

Why is Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs Absent in South Africa Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read

South Africa are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.

Why is Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs Absent in South Africa Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The Test series against Zimbabwe will take place after South Africa’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final against Australia, at The Lord’s on June 11. The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will be played from June 28 to July 2, whereas the second Test will be held between July 6 and July 10.

While Temba Bavuma will continue leading South Africa in the Test series against Zimbabwe, the side features several newcomers like Dewald Brevis and Lhuan dre-Pretorius. At the same time, some regular players including Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs, are absent from the South Africa squad to face Zimbabwe.

Why Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Tristan Stubbs are absent

Before getting onto why Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs are absent from South Africa’s squad for the two Tests against Zimbabwe, it is important to note the significance of this series.

ALSO READ:

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series is not part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This is simply because Zimbabwe are not part of the World Test Championship competition, which consists of nine teams, including India as well.

The WTC Final impact

Another reason for their absence from the squad is because of their workload management. All four players are expected to feature in South Africa’s playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia, because of which they have been rested for the series against Zimbabwe.

The Test series against Zimbabwe will also allow South Africa to test their bench strength. The Proteas have named five uncapped players in the squad for the Zimbabwe Tests. These players include Dewald Brevis, Lhuan dre-Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf and Prenelan Subrayen.

Australia are the defending champions of the World Test Championship, having beaten India in the final of the 2023 edition at the Kennington Oval in London. South Africa’s only ICC trophy was in 1998, when they defeated the West Indies to clinch the ICC KnockOut Trophy title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Cricket
Kagiso Rabada
Marco Jansen
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs
Zimbabwe vs South Africa
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

How South Africa Landed Stuart Broad In Their Dressing Room To Prep Against Australia for the WTC 2025 Final 

How South Africa Landed Stuart Broad In Their Dressing Room To Prep Against Australia for the WTC 2025 Final 

Stuart Broad will help South Africa prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.
8:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Oman Cricket Board has not given the T20 World Cup 2024 prize money to their players.

Big Setback For Oman Players As They Yet To Get T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money

The Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 got a massive prize money of US$ 2.45 million. 
8:33 pm
Ashish Satyam
Former CSK Batter S Badrinath Criticises Ruturaj Gaikwad, Questions Captaincy Candidate for IPL 2026

‘Doesn’t Have Leadership Qualities’: Former CSK Batter Criticises Ruturaj Gaikwad, Questions Captaincy Candidate for IPL 2026

CSK finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table.
7:49 pm
Sreejita Sen

England Lions vs India A 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs ENG Lions Test Series in India?

This match will be the final preparation ahead of India's five-match Test series against England.
7:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
Brydon Carse was selected for the first England vs India Test at Headingley.

‘I Think I Could Get Rid of It’, England Star Reveals The Thoughts of Amputating Toe to Overcome Injury Struggles

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the injury.
6:21 pm
Sandip Pawar
Rohit Sharma speaks about his Test retirement.

Rohit Sharma Reveals What His Father Told Him After Test Retirement

The former India Test skipper hung up his boots after taking part in 67 matches, where he collected  4301 runs.
6:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.