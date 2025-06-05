News
kagiso rabada test south africa wtc final
news

Zimbabwe Star Fractures Hand After Being Hit By Kagiso Rabada Delivery During South Africa’s WTC 2025 Final Preparations Warm-Up Match

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 3 min read

South Africa posted a total of 313/2 in first innings

kagiso rabada test south africa wtc final

South Africa began their preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final in superb fashion as they posted a big total on the second day of the practice game against Zimbabwe in Arundel.

Zimbabwe, besides being reduced to 48/1 also suffered a big blow to their young batter Ben Curran, who was hit on the arm by Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Curran, who is the middle brother of England players Tom and Sam, opened the innings and had to retire hurt after being hit by Rabada’s delivery in the fifth over.

Ben Curran suffers fracture after hit by Kagiso Rabada delivery

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Curran was taken for scans soon after and a fracture was confirmed. However, it is unlikely that he will need surgery for the injury but will be out of action until the end of Zimbabwe’s Test series against South Africa from June 28 to July 10.

After the WTC final, both teams are set to play a two-Test series in Bulwayo to kick off the 2025-27 cycle.

In the practice game in Arundel, first day’s play was washed out as the Proteas took to bat in the first innings on Day 2.

ALSO READ:

Opener Aiden Markram was dismissed for 13 runs but the likes of Ryan Rickleton (62), Temba Bavuma (58) and Tristan Stubbs (58) scored fifties at a brisk pace and retired not out in order to give others a chance to bat. 

Overall, Zimbabwe were able to get only two wickets while nine Proteas batters retired out. Tony de Zorzi (28) and David Bedingham (23) made useful contributions in the lower middle-order as South Africa posted a total of 313/2 declared.

Wiaan Mulder walked in at No.3, hinting at the all-rounder likely to play in the crucial position against Australia in the WTC final beginning from June 11.

Zimbabwe end Day 2 of practice game at 48/1

In reply, Zimbabwe lost an early wicket of Brian Bennett for 15 in Rabada’s bowling. Rabada shared the new ball with Marco Jansen who is fresh off his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with finalists Punjab Kings.

Sean Williams and Nicholas Welch were at the crease when the play ended on day two.

The WTC final will be played at the Lord’s between South Africa and Australia from June 11 to 15.

Ben Curran
Kagiso Rabada
South Africa
WTC 2025 Final
Zimbabwe
Samarnath Soory
