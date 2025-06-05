News
'Anyone Can Be Called if..': Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence on Shreyas Iyer's Snub for England Tests
'Anyone Can Be Called if..': Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence on Shreyas Iyer's Snub for England Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 1 min read
India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was the biggest absentee when the squad for the upcoming five-match England Test series was announced earlier on May 24.

Today, at the pre-departure press conference, India coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the reason behind the decision.

Gambhir said, “Anyone can be called if they are in good form. We can only pick 18. But I believe it’s always about being open to people who are in good form and can deliver.”

Notably, India have called up Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan for the tour on the back of some stellar performances in domestic cricket.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

