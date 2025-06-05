News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gautam Gambhir on RCB Victory parade and stampede after winning IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

You Cannot Lose 11 People: Gautam Gambhir Slams Victory Parade in Bengaluru After RCB Wins IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read

He spoke during India's pre-season press-conference ahead of the England Test tour.

Gautam Gambhir on RCB Victory parade and stampede after winning IPL 2025

The winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The tragic loss of innocent lives during the victory parade has overshadowed the city’s celebrations, which began just hours after the team lifted the trophy in Bengaluru. During the pre-tournament press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly criticised the processions held in the city.

Gautam Gambhir on RCB victory parade in Bengaluru

The emotions ran high after the sight of Virat Kohli in tears following the match. For the fans in Bengaluru, it was a chance to be in the presence of the country’s demigod in flesh and blood. However, the city was unprepared for the overwhelming crowds, with attendance on the streets about tenfold than expected.

Gambhir rightly pointed out that if local arrangements are inadequate and the city is not equipped to handle such processions, they should be avoided altogether.

He voiced, “I’m always a believer of not having road shows. You cannot lose 11 people. If you weren’t ready to hold the road show, you shouldn’t have gone ahead. We can be more responsible for such things.”

RCB recently announced financial aid of INR 10 lakh to each of the 11 affected families. Apart from the loss of lives, many people were left injured in the stampede outside the franchise’s home den, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. An initiative called ‘RCB Cares’ is also in the works to help the people who have succumbed to injuries.

More to follow…

Gautam Gambhir
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

ipl 2025 captains photoshoot shreyas iyer

Rating The Best Captains of IPL 2025: RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar in 2nd Position, Find Out Who Tops The List

Here are the best and worst captains of IPL 2025
6:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Player Performances in IPL 2025 Josh Hazlewood Gets 9

Rating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Gets 9/10, Overseas Star 3/10

The squad was full of match winners, and that made a big difference.
6:18 pm
Sagar Paul
Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator.

4 Auction Targets for Gujarat Titans (GT) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

GT finished third in IPL 2025 league stage before losing the Eliminator.
5:34 pm
Sandip Pawar
RCB Extends Support to Stampede Victims’ Families, Introduces ‘RCB Cares’ Program

RCB Extends Support to Stampede Victims’ Families, Introduces ‘RCB Cares’ Program

6:08 pm
Disha Asrani
Yograj Singh, Shreyas Iyer, IPL 2025 final

‘A Criminal Offence’: Former India Player Lambasts Shreyas Iyer After PBKS IPL 2025 Final Loss To RCB

RCB won the IPL 2025 Final with a mere margin of six runs.
4:43 pm
Ashish Satyam
RCB Over Internationals? England Star Plays IPL 2025 Final After Birth of Child, But Goes On Paternity Leave for ENG vs WI T20Is

RCB Over Internationals? England Star Plays IPL 2025 Final After Birth of Child, But Goes On Paternity Leave for ENG vs WI T20Is

4:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.