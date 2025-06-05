You Cannot Lose 11 People: Gautam Gambhir Slams Victory Parade in Bengaluru After RCB Wins IPL 2025

He spoke during India's pre-season press-conference ahead of the England Test tour.

The winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The tragic loss of innocent lives during the victory parade has overshadowed the city’s celebrations, which began just hours after the team lifted the trophy in Bengaluru. During the pre-tournament press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly criticised the processions held in the city.

Gautam Gambhir on RCB victory parade in Bengaluru

The emotions ran high after the sight of Virat Kohli in tears following the match. For the fans in Bengaluru, it was a chance to be in the presence of the country’s demigod in flesh and blood. However, the city was unprepared for the overwhelming crowds, with attendance on the streets about tenfold than expected.

Gambhir rightly pointed out that if local arrangements are inadequate and the city is not equipped to handle such processions, they should be avoided altogether.

He voiced, “I’m always a believer of not having road shows. You cannot lose 11 people. If you weren’t ready to hold the road show, you shouldn’t have gone ahead. We can be more responsible for such things.”

RCB recently announced financial aid of INR 10 lakh to each of the 11 affected families. Apart from the loss of lives, many people were left injured in the stampede outside the franchise’s home den, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. An initiative called ‘RCB Cares’ is also in the works to help the people who have succumbed to injuries.

