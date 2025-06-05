News
Shubman Gill on batting position India Test tour of England
Shubman Gill Provides Update on Batting Order Ahead of India’s Test tour of England

Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 1 min read
Shubman Gill on batting position India Test tour of England

Shubman Gill attended his first press conference today as India’s new Test captain. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present for the media interaction ahead of the five-match Test series in England. Following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game, Gill is under pressure to take up more than one responsibility. One of the many conundrums is who will take Kohli’s No.4 spot, a position that India didn’t have to rethink for over a decade.

While talking to the journalists, the new Test skipper shared the plans and how the execution would be carried out. Gill spoke concerning filling the No.4 spot.

He said, “It’s a big responsibility and we are looking forward to the great challenge. We have a 10-day camp in London, one intra-squad game, and we still have time to decide the batting order.”

India, having a huge talent pool, has a plethora of options for the top order. The No.4 spot is also being competed for. Some of the options for Gill apart from himself are KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Dhruv Jurel.

More to follow…

