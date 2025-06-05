Gautam Gambhir Gives KEY Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for England Tests

Jasprit Bumrah will be a pivotal asset for India in the upcoming high-profile five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

However, he hasn’t been cleared to play all the games, due to workload management. Notably, the talismanic pacer had picked up a back injury during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) earlier this year which also forced him to miss the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

While India coach Gautam Gambhir also confirmed that he will likely play three games, Bumrah’s inclusion is not yet fixed and will depend on the results.

Speaking at the pre-departure press conference, GG said, “We haven’t decided which three test Matches Jasprit Bumrah will play, it depends on results and where the series is standing.”

While Bumrah’s absence, even for a couple of games, will be a big miss, Gambhir echoed that India has a strong pool of pacers who can step up and deliver. The Indian team has the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh in the ranks who will be travelling to England.

Speaking on the same lines, Gambhir added, “I know Jasprit Bumrah is quality but apart from him, we have enough quality in the pace attack.”

For the unversed, Bumrah is India’s Test best bowler in SENA countries with a tally of 145 wickets to his name (64 in Australia, 37 in England, 6 in New Zealand and 38 in South Africa). He eclipsed former India captain and coach Anil Kumble during the BGT, who has 141 scalps.

