After RCB Breaks Jinx, LSG Star Wants South Africa To Add Themselves To Latest Winning Trend Ahead Of WTC Final vs Australia

The year 2025 has been an incredible year in team sports. Neutral fans and long-term fans of teams suffering a trophy doubt were able to overcome years of ridicule from rival fans as their teams lifted silverware. French football club Paris Saint-Germain, who had never won the Champions League, finally lifted the title for the first time.

Meanwhile, England’s perennial bridesmaids Tottenham Hotspur broke their trophy curse of three decades to win the Europa League. Newcastle United, who didn’t win silverware for 70 years, broke the jinx and won the Carabao Cup while London-based club Crystal Palance won their first ever trophy in the club’s 119-year history.

England football team captain Harry Kane, who had never won a major trophy in his career, finally lifted his first with German club Bayern Munich as they won the Bundesliga.

RCB’s IPL title and year of first trophies

The trend continued in cricket as Hobart Hurricanes claimed their first ever Big Bash League title after 15 years of waiting while Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their own wait for 18 years to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the first time.

The achievement meant so much that a modern-day great like Virat Kohli collapsed on his knees after the final ball, shedding tears of happiness.

With the World Test Championship between South Africa and Australia at the Lord’s just a week away, former Proteas skipper Aiden Markram is hoping it would continue with his team as well. South Africa haven’t won a trophy since the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998.

Markram felt that the team has enough talent to break their 27-year wait and lift the WTC mace soon.

“Not much chat along those lines in terms of watching the other events, but hopefully that trend can continue,” Markram told ICC Digital on Thursday.

South Africa hopeful of beating Australia to WTC title

South Africa have been close to trophies on multiple occasions in recent years. They had reached the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and then were the finalists at the 2024 T20 World Cup. They also reached the semifinals in this year’s Champions Trophy.

“Obviously we’ve been chasing it now for many years as a squad. Across all formats, we’ve probably improved slightly throughout and had sniffs to win it. If we can get ourselves into a position over the five days of the Test match to win, we’ll push really hard for that,” Markram said.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder felt that his team are well aware of Australia’s strengths and weaknesses and wished for a good contest from June 11.

“We pretty much know what the Australians are all about and their skill levels, their characters and all those sorts of things. It’s always a challenge that we get really excited for and we generally get up for it and look forward to it. I’ve got no doubt this time it’ll be any different,” Markram said.

