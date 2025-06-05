News
RCB Extends Support to Stampede Victims’ Families, Introduces ‘RCB Cares’ Program
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Extends Support to Stampede Victims’ Families, Introduces ‘RCB Cares’ Program

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 1 min read
RCB Extends Support to Stampede Victims’ Families, Introduces ‘RCB Cares’ Program

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fulfilled an 18-year-long dream by lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on June 3, 2025, in Ahmedabad. To celebrate with local fans in Bengaluru, a victory parade was announced in the Garden City. However, in a harrowing turn of events on June 4, a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium led to multiple casualties, including that of a child. In the wake of this unfortunate incident, RCB have announced financial aid for the affected families.

On June 5, RCB released a statement on their social media platforms. It reads, “The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief.”

More to follow…

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

