RCB Over Internationals? England Star Plays IPL 2025 Final After Birth of Child, But Goes On Paternity Leave for ENG vs WI T20Is

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England opener Phil Salt have opted out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting from June 6. This is because he has taken a paternity leave after the birth of his child.

Interestingly though, Salt had travelled back home after IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 due to the childbirth but returned in time to win the final and lift RCB’s first trophy in 18 years.

With the growth of T20 and franchise cricket across the globe, many cricketers have prioritised it over national commitments and Salt’s recent stance serves as a testament to that.

The news of the same was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) via an official release.

The ECB statement read, “England and Lancashire batter Phil Salt has been granted permission to withdraw from the England Men’s IT20 squad for the upcoming three-match Vitality Series against the West Indies.



“Salt, who is taking time away on paternity leave following the birth of his child earlier this week, will now spend time at home.”

In his absence, Jamie Smith, who played in ENG vs WI ODI leg, will fill in the void.

Phil Salt wins two IPL titles in two years

The wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning campaign, where he hit 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and a fiery strike rate of 175.98, including four fifties. The INR 11.50 crore recruit repaid the faith of the franchise, finishing as their second-highest scorer of the season after Virat Kohli.

Notably, this is Salt’s second consecutive IPL title, having won it last year as well after helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third.

