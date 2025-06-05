News
RCB lifted their maiden trophy by beating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final.
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Players RCB Will Release From the Squad Despite IPL 2025 Title Triumph Ft. Former PBKS Star 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 3 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally etched their name on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday night. They overcame Punjab Kings in the final to win the IPL 2025 title in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

RCB finished second in the league stage with 19 points, winning nine games and losing four. They then annihilated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets. In their magnificent run to the trophy, RCB had multiple players delivering crucial performances throughout the season. The head coach Andy Flower and the team management built a cohesive unit, and players lived up to their trust. 

Looking forward to the next season, there could be a few players who might not be part of the squad. We take a look at three such players whom RCB could release despite the IPL 2025 triumph. 

RCB likely to let go Liam Livingstone 

The Royal Challengers spent INR 8.75 crore to acquire the services of Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder, however, had an extremely poor season. He could score only 110 runs in eight innings at an average of 16 while striking at 133. With the ball, he picked up only two wickets in five innings at an economy of 8.44. 

Following the poor form, Livingstone has also lost his place in the England white-ball teams. RCB would ideally want to release him and look for better alternatives in the next auction. 

ALSO READ: 

Replacement Player Mayank Agarwal Will Go Back

Mayank Agarwal was brought into the side as a late replacement for injured Devdutt Padikkal. The right-hand batter had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction due to a couple of poor seasons. He played four games for RCB at the back end of this season, scoring 95 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 148. 

Only one of Padikkal and Agarwal can get into the playing XI, which means the latter could be released ahead of the next auction. 

Pacer Rasikh Salam Could be Released

RCB signed Rasikh Salam in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 6 crore. The right arm pace had only two opportunities in the season, in which he bowled six overs. He could pick only one wicket and conceded runs at a high economy of 11.66. 

Rasikh was touted as a promising young talent a few years ago but he hasn’t developed as one would’ve hoped. With better options available in the market, it doesn’t make much sense to invest that amount. The franchise is likely to let him go to free up the purse and hunt better prospects in the auction. 

IPL 2025
Liam Livingstone
mayank agarwal
Rasikh Salam
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
