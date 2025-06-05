SA vs ZIM Warm-up Match Updates: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma Shine; South Africa Drop Hints On No.3 For WTC 2025 Final

South Africa will face Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 Final.

South Africa are playing a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel, England, before taking on the defending champions Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final in the Lord’s Stadium, starting on June 11.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe SA vs ZIM Warm-up Match Updates

Zimbabwe agreed to let the South African team bat first to give a proper chance to their batting order for WTC Final preparations. SA, whom they will host later this month, declared the innings on 313 runs after 79 overs as heavy rain is forecasted for the next two days.

While opening the innings, Ryan Rickelton was dropped early in the second slip and Aiden Markram fell for a cheap 15-ball-13. However, Rickelton made the most of that dropped chance and went on to notch up a 62-run knock off 93 balls, that included 11 boundaries. Coming in at No.5, youngster Tristan Stubbs also looked in great touch ahead of the mega ICC clash. He spent a solid amount of time on the wicket and scored 58 runs off 120 deliveries.

SA head coach Shukri Conrad might consider Stubbs at No.5 in place of Tony de Zorzi after the latter was seen to struggle against the spin and eventually retired out on 28. However, the SA skipper Temba Bavuma made a comeback into international cricket after three months, following the Champions Trophy 2025. He also made a gritty 58 off 85 balls which included some excellent pull and hook shots.

Who Will Play At No.3 in WTC Final?

There were speculations regarding who would get the position of No.3 between Stubbs, de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder. However, Conrad opted for Mulder to play in that spot in Arundel. He was brilliant in defense and batted with a clear mindset. However, he was dismissed by the Zimbabwean pacer Tanaka Chivanga after scoring 26 runs off 49 balls.

During the 11 overs of SA in the second innings, Kagiso Rabada provided the breakthrough, after opening the bowling with fellow pacer Marco Jansen. Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj also bowled a few overs which indicated that Ngidi might get a chance ahead of Dane Paterson in the much-anticipated WTC Final.

