Bangladesh Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series: Bangladesh Kick Off New WTC Cycle With Key Pacer Returning

Ace pacer Ebadot Hossain finally made his comeback to the Bangladesh team after a long gap of two years as he was added to the 16-man squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka that are slated to take place later this month. Hossain sustained an injury while taking part in the ODI game against Afghanistan in July 2023, but he has recuperated and is ready to step onto the field.

Veteran keeper-batter Litton Das has also been named in the Test side after he was asked to take a time off during the Zimbabwe series in April. The likes of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanvir Islam, and Tanzim Hasan have been dropped from the Test series against the Island nation. Taskin Ahmed also failed to make it to the squad as he is struggling with an ankle injury.

Yet Another Comeback For Ebadot Hossain

Talking about Ebadot Hossain, the 31-year-old pacer has taken part in 27 competitive matches in the 2024-25 season, including three first-class matches. The comeback man has scalped 42 wickets in 20 Tests so far. Hasan Murad, who is a handy left-arm spinner, has also been included in the Test team after playing the series against South Africa and the West Indies last year. The left-arm spinner could feature in only three first-class matches in the past season, as he was travelling with the senior team during the 2024-25 National Cricket League.

When Will The SL vs BAN Test Series Begin?

The much-awaited series will also commence the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle for both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The last time the Bangla Tigers played a Test series, they managed to end it on a draw against Zimbabwe at home back in April.

The high-octane red ball series will kickstart in Sri Lanka on June 17 as the first match is scheduled to take place in Galle, followed by the second Test on June 25 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket ground in Colombo. After the Test series, the two teams will lock horns in the three-match ODI and T20I series, with the tour ending on July 16.

Bangladesh Test squad for SL Series

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.