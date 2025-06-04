News
Smriti Mandhana’s Record Broken! England Star Tammy Beaumont Slams Stellar Ton To Eclipse India Opener During 2nd ODI vs WI-W
news

Smriti Mandhana’s Record Broken! England Star Slams Stellar Ton To Eclipse India Opener During 2nd ODI vs WI-W

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read

She is in top form in ODIs currently having slammed two consecutive centuries.

Smriti Mandhana’s Record Broken! England Star Tammy Beaumont Slams Stellar Ton To Eclipse India Opener During 2nd ODI vs WI-W

England opener Tammy Beaumont overtook India’s Smriti Mandhana in terms of centuries in women’s ODIs, during the second ODI against West Indies in Leicester on Wednesday.

Tammy Beaumont continues impressive form

Tammy Beaumont’s century on Wednesday was her 12th ton in ODIs, and she surpassed Smriti Mandhana who currently has 11 centuries.

This was Tammy Beaumont’s second successive century. In the first ODI against West Indies in Derby on May 30, Beaumont scored 107 runs from 104 balls to power England to 345/6 after opting to bat first.

Tammy Beaumont in third place overall

The Kent-born wicketkeeper-batter is now in third place in the list for most ODI centuries among women, with Smriti Mandhana is in fourth place. Former Australia captain Meg Lanning (15 centuries) leads the charts with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13 centuries) in second place.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old scored 106 runs from 109 balls, hitting 12 fours and one six. She was involved in a 202-run partnership with Amy Jones (129) for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed in the 30th over.

ALSO READ:

Tammy Beaumont then forged a 71-run stand with No.3 batter Emma Lamb (55) before being dismissed in the 40th over. The England top three’s contributions helped the hosts post 366/6 after opting to bat first.

At the time of writing this report, West Indies were struggling at 177/7 in the 40th over, with England looking well set to clinch an ODI series win with a match to spare.

Tammy Beaumont’s ODI career

Tammy Beaumont, who made her ODI debut in 2009 also against West Indies, has played 129 ODIs till date for England. The right-handed batter has aggregated 4487 runs from the 129 matches at an average of 41.93.

This also includes 23 fifties and 12 centuries. Tammy Beaumont was part of the England side that defeated India to win the 2017 ODI World Cup title at home. She won the Player of the Tournament award and ended up as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 410 runs from nine matches at an average of 45.56.

Cricket
England women vs West Indies women
England Women's Cricket Team
Smriti Mandhana
Tammy Beaumont
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

