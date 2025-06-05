Andy Flower Reveals RCB Valued KKR Star and Badly Wanted Him for IPL 2025 After Title Triumph

He scored only 142 runs in 11 innings.

On a special Tuesday night in Ahmedabad on 3rd June, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won their first IPL trophy after waiting for 18 years. They beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final.

RCB had a great season in IPL 2025. They won 11 matches and lost just four. A big reason for their success was head coach Andy Flower, who guided the team well with his experience.

Flower is a top T20 coach. He won the T20 World Cup with England in 2010 and has done well in leagues since 2020. Under his leadership, Multan Sultans reached the PSL playoffs for the first time and won the title the next year. He also helped St Lucia Kings reach two CPL finals and won trophies with Trent Rockets in The Hundred and Gulf Giants in the ILT20.

Flower Reveals Why RCB Wanted Venkatesh Iyer

After the final, Flower shared that RCB had gone hard for Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 auction because they rated him highly and wanted a strong Indian core. He said that if Iyer had joined RCB, he could have had a great season. This showed how much the team management believed in his talent.

How Missing Out on Venkatesh Iyer Helped RCB

At the auction in Riyadh last November, RCB tried hard to buy Venkatesh Iyer and went up to INR 23.50 crore. But Kolkata Knight Riders offered INR 23.75 crore and got him. Iyer scored only 142 runs in 11 innings, and it seemed like RCB were lucky that they did not get him.

RCB used that money in a better way. They bought Josh Hazlewood for INR 12.50 crore and Phil Salt for INR 11.50 crore. Both players played important parts in helping RCB win the trophy. The team also chose players like Jitesh Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which made the team strong and well balanced.

These good decisions helped RCB win their first IPL trophy after waiting for more than 18 years.

