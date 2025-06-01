South Africa Pull in Australia Arch-Rival To Dressing Room Days Before WTC 2025 Final in Quest For ICC Title

Stuart Broad Joins South Africa Setup to Help Plot Australia’s Downfall in the WTC 2025 Final set to take place from June 11 at Lord’s.

Bold move, familiar face. According to a report on the Telegraph, South Africa have roped in Stuart Broad, England’s Ashes warrior and Australia’s long-time nemesis in a short-term consultancy role ahead of the WTC 2025 Final at Lord’s, where they face Australia in search of a maiden ICC title.

Stuart Broad, who retired after the 2023 Ashes with 604 Test wickets, will assist South Africa’s bowlers in the build-up to the final, focusing on specific matchups against Australia’s batters and providing insights into bowling at Lord’s—where he has taken 113 wickets. Although he won’t be in the dressing room on match day due to media duties, his input is expected to be crucial.

Stuart Broad move from South Africa ahead of WTC 2025 final

The appointment comes as South Africa eye an edge over a dominant Australian unit. Broad’s remarkable Ashes record of 153 wickets against Australia makes him a perfect strategic fit for the Proteas. He has dismissed Steve Smith 11 times, Usman Khawaja 8 times, and Travis Head 7 times, and has a deep understanding of how to exploit Australia’s vulnerabilities.

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad has built a team around experience and form, with Broad’s recent ties to South African cricket through the SA20 commentary stint laying the groundwork for this collaboration. For a team seeking their first major Test crown, Broad’s tactical acumen could be timely.

The final leg to Lord’s has begun! 🏟️



From grit to glory, it’s all been leading to this final test of character.



Let’s bring home the Mace! 🏆🏏🇿🇦#WTC25 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ProteasWTCFinal pic.twitter.com/JOZqhBrPGe — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 7, 2025

ALSO READ:

South Africa heavy on pace battery for WTC 2025 final

South Africa’s 15-member squad is led by Temba Bavuma and features a six-man pace attack headlined by Kagiso Rabada, who returns after a one-month drugs ban. He’ll be joined by Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder. With broad as consultant, South Africa will not be short of tactical help against the Aussie batters.

Batting duties will be handled by Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton—who is expected to open—David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi. Bedingham is recovering from a toe injury but is expected to be fit in time. Kyle Verreynne retains the gloves, while spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy provide balance.

South Africa WTC 2025 Final Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

The squad assembled in the UK on May 31, with IPL-contracted players returning home before heading to England. They begin their four-day warm-up against Zimbabwe on June 3, the same day as the IPL 2025 Final.

With Stuart Broad’s tactical brain in the mix and a fired-up pace unit at the ready, South Africa are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to defeat Australia and lift the WTC 2025 Final crown.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.