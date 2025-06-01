News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ICC To Implement MAJOR Rule Change in ODIs To Establish Balance Between Bat and Ball
news

ICC To Implement MAJOR Rule Change in ODIs To Establish Balance Between Bat and Ball

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 2 min read
ICC To Implement MAJOR Rule Change in ODIs To Establish Balance Between Bat and Ball

Cricket’s apex body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to overhaul a crucial rule in the 50-over format to bring balance between batters and bowlers.

While two balls will still be used to start ODI innings as is the norm, after the 34th over however, the bowling team will have the option to choose one of the two balls to continue with for the remainder of the innings.

“There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed). In a match reduced to 25 overs or less per side before the first innings commences, each team shall have only one new ball for its Innings,” the ICC said in a communication sent to all member bodies.

ALSO READ:

How will the rule change affect cricket?

By implementing this, the ICC aims to introduce reverse swing back into ODIs. Especially with the ban on saliva after Covid-19, it became extremely difficult for bowlers to get movement as the ball got older and softer progressively with the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), removed the saliva ban which has helped the bowlers towards the death to get movement in their deliveries.

It remains to be seen if the ICC also opts for a similar stance and revokes the saliva rule in international cricket as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
ICC
IPL 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

'One of the Most Pristine Greats': RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘One of the Most Pristine Greats’: RCB Batting Coach Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches this season.
6:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former IPL-winning Captain David Warner Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

Former IPL-winning Captain Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

RCB have sealed a slot in the IPL 2025 final by winning the Qualifier 1.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
rohit sharma test kuldeep yadav

‘I Don’t Think…’: Former India Teammate Explains Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Usage Of  Cuss Words On Field

Rohit Sharma had recently announced his Test retirement
4:43 pm
Samarnath Soory

‘Money Laundering and Hidden Transactions’ – Rajasthan Royals Accused Of Shocking Financial Misconduct

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had been banned for IPL spot-fixing allegations previously and did not compete in 2016 and 2017.
4:04 pm
Vishnu PN
Former India Batter Shikhar Dhawan Predicts THIS Franchise to Clinch IPL 2025 Title Ahead of Qualifier 2

Former India Batter Predicts THIS Franchise to Clinch IPL 2025 Title Ahead of Qualifier 2

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face RCB in the IPL 2025 final.
3:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former Delhi Capitals Star Fined by ICC for This Reason After West Indies’ Heavy Defeat Against England in First ODI

Former Delhi Capitals Star Fined by ICC for This Reason After West Indies’ Heavy Defeat Against England in First ODI

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe fined each player 5 percent of their match fee.
3:26 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.