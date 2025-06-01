ICC To Implement MAJOR Rule Change in ODIs To Establish Balance Between Bat and Ball

Cricket’s apex body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to overhaul a crucial rule in the 50-over format to bring balance between batters and bowlers.

While two balls will still be used to start ODI innings as is the norm, after the 34th over however, the bowling team will have the option to choose one of the two balls to continue with for the remainder of the innings.

“There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed). In a match reduced to 25 overs or less per side before the first innings commences, each team shall have only one new ball for its Innings,” the ICC said in a communication sent to all member bodies.

How will the rule change affect cricket?

By implementing this, the ICC aims to introduce reverse swing back into ODIs. Especially with the ban on saliva after Covid-19, it became extremely difficult for bowlers to get movement as the ball got older and softer progressively with the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), removed the saliva ban which has helped the bowlers towards the death to get movement in their deliveries.

It remains to be seen if the ICC also opts for a similar stance and revokes the saliva rule in international cricket as well.

