news

Will Deepak Chahar Play In PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 3 min read

The pacer didn't feature in previous match due to a hamstring issue

Mumbai Indians received encouraging news ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as pacer Deepak Chahar looked ready for a comeback into the playing XI.

According to a report by Revsportz, Chahar was seen taking part in a fitness drill on Saturday ahead of the must-win match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Deepak Chahar back for MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

However, things are all not positive for MI as Chahar was seen taking part in the session with heavy strapping to his knee and hamstring.

Chahal, who suffered a hamstring injury, had missed the Mumbai Indians’ Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.

In place of Chahar, MI played left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar and Richard Gleeson. Gleeson bowled 3.3 overs and claimed 1-39. Ashwani meanwhile, bowled 3.3 overs after coming on as an Impact Player substitution and claimed 1-28.

Despite losing the services of Chahar for the match, MI gave the new ball to the experienced duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah who ended up leading the team to a 20-run victory against GT who were in splendid form throughout the league stage.

Chahar, who made the switch to MI from Chennai Super Kings this year, has claimed 11 wickets from 14 matches at an economy of 9.17.

Mumbai Indians are also looking at the possibility of losing Suryakumar Yadav for Sunday’s match after the 33-year-old was spotted being attended by the medical staff on Saturday.

Absence for PBKS and Ahmedabad’s rainy weather

Punjab Kings are also dealing with some absences. They don’t have their key all-rounder Marco Jansen for the tie as he has left for the World Test Championship final against Australia set to be played at the Lord’s from June 11.

PBKS had roped in Vijaykumar Vyshak and also played fast-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

The cloudy weather in Ahmedabad also threatens Mumbai Indians’ sixth final appearance. On Saturday, Punjab Kings evening practice session was called off due to heavy showers.

Even though there is a two-hour cut-off time for the match to be at least five-over per side, if it is called off Punjab Kings will go through due to their superior finish in the points table at first, compared to MI’s fourth.

